Hero Lager announces NPFL partnership, cecomes official sponsor of Enyimba, Rangers, others

This partnership with the NPFL is coming at a time when many clubs are struggling to stay afloat not just in the Nigerian Premier League as a result of poor funding.

Speaking to the media at a press conference to announce the partnership, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji explained that as a culturally-inclined brand that always has the welfare of the people at the heart of its campaigns and initiatives, Hero seeks to elevate the status of the round leather game in Nigeria.

According to Adedeji, “Football is a game that brings people together no matter who they are or where they are located. In a football game, people celebrate as one and they share the win or loss of their team as one, and in this sense Hero Lager is much like the game of football because it unites people.

Pulse Nigeria

"Now that Hero lager is stepping up to promote domestic football, we should expect a lot more development in this area. Our ambition is to see our domestic players get more visibility, career development and love of our people”

Marketing Manager, Hero, Margaret Igabali added that the “These clubs bring joy to many Nigerians across the country and should be supported just the way foreign brands support foreign clubs. Football teams go beyond the game, they are traditions, and we are happy to be the official sponsors of these great football traditions"

The sponsorship deal between Hero and the South Eastern football clubs will directly benefit the clubs, the NPFL, the players, and indirectly benefit the fans, the club's communities as their clubs can now focus on winning the league for them. The sponsorship contract takes immediate effect.

Hero is a product of International Breweries Plc who are a proud part of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands.

----