RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Hernandez fires comeback kings France into Nations League final

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Night to remember: France's Theo Hernandez celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal

Night to remember: France's Theo Hernandez celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Night to remember: France's Theo Hernandez celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Theo Hernandez shot France into a Nations League final with Spain on Thursday with a last-gasp strike which earned Les Bleus a thrilling 3-2 win from two goals down against Belgium.

Recommended articles

AC Milan full-back Hernandez netted his first France goal in the 90th minute of his second international appearance after France had come back from 2-0 down at half-time at the Allianz Stadium in Turin through strikes from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Didier Deschamps' side will face La Roja in Sunday's final at the San Siro in Milan after an exciting encounter which Belgium thought they had won in the final minutes when Romelu Lukaku netted from Yannick Carrasco's cross.

However with the Red Devils players still celebrating, Lukaku's first-time finish was ruled out for offside.

And with the match looking like it was heading to extra-time, Hernandez collected the ball on the left before rifling home the winner.

He had started the match alongside his brother Lucas Hernandez, making the pair the first two brothers to play for France since Herve and Patrick Revelli featured in a friendly against Romania in 1974. 

"Winning that match from where we were proves the strength of character of this team," Deschamps told TF1 after the match.

"Nobody thought it possible at half-time, and I understand that looking at the score, but they were here to not leave anything on the pitch and to play in the final." 

The match had been fairly even for most of the opening period, although Hugo Lloris had to be at his best to stop Kevin De Bruyne's close range finish in the fourth minute.

Three minutes later Benjamin Pavard should have done better when he met Mbappe's cross from the left with a volley that he sent straight at Thibaut Courtois.

Mbappe, who became the youngest ever player to earn 50 caps for France, also fired too close to Courtois midway through the first half.

Belgium's opening goal came eight minutes before the break, Carrasco cutting inside Pavard and then drilling a low shot between Lloris and his near post.

And three minutes later Lukaku, who flopped in the same stadium last week in a Chelsea shirt, doubled Belgium's lead with his sixth goal in six games for his country.

The 28-year-old did brilliantly to spin Lucas Hernandez while collecting De Bruyne's pass down the right flank before charging into the box and slamming home a high shot that again beat Lloris at his near post.

Left with a tough task to make the final France came out firing after the restart, and Mbappe was the key to drawing them level.

First he burned Carrasco in the 58th minute before sending in a low cross that Antoine Griezmann couldn't turn in.

Then, four minutes later, he tricked his way past Youri Tielemans and passed to Benzema, who flashed home despite being surrounded by Belgium defenders.

He then crashed home the spot-kick which set up an exciting finish after Tielemans' clumsy foul on Griezmann was spotted following a VAR check. 

De Bruyne and Paul Pogba then both had shots well saved before frantic finale saw Lukaku score what he thought was the decisive goal and Pogba smash a free-kick against the bar.

Hernandez then snatched a win which highlighted all the qualities which made the French world champions.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Trending

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria