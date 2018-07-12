Here's how much Ronaldo will earn every minute at Juventus

news

Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a four year deal with Juventus that will earn him €30,000,000 a year, according to Forbes Margazine.

The equivalent of his €6,239 every minute in the period he will feature for the Bianconeri

The 33 year after failing to get a new Real Madrid contract that would up his earnings at the club turned his attention to Juventus, where he feels welcomed at the moment.

He has got an improved wages of €30,000,000 over the €24,000,000, he was taking at Madrid.

Here is the breakdown of his annual earning at Juventus

€30,000,000 A Year.

 €2,500,000 A Month.

 €625,000 A Week.

 €89,285 A Day.

 €3,720 An Hour.

 €6,239 A Minute.

 €103 A Second.