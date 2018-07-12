Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Here's how much Ronaldo will earn every minute at Juventus

Serie A Here's how much Ronaldo will earn every minute at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus from Real Madrid and this is the details of his personal terms.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Here's how much Ronaldo will earn every minute at Juventus

Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a four year deal with Juventus that will earn him €30,000,000 a year, according to Forbes Margazine.

The equivalent of his €6,239 every minute in the period he will feature for the Bianconeri

The 33 year after failing to get a new Real Madrid contract that would up his earnings at the club turned his attention to Juventus, where he feels welcomed at the moment.

READ MORE: This is why Cristiano Ronaldo wears long sleeves

He has got an improved wages of €30,000,000 over the €24,000,000, he was taking at Madrid.

Here is the breakdown of his annual earning at Juventus

€30,000,000 A Year.

 €2,500,000 A Month.

 €625,000 A Week.

 €89,285 A Day.

 €3,720 An Hour.

 €6,239 A Minute.

 €103 A Second.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

Gianluigi Buffon and Timothy Weah
Gianluigi Buffon Veteran goalkeeper is now teammates with Timothy Weah, 23 years after making his pro debut against his dad
Dele Alli and adoptive mum
Dele Alli England midfielder consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family after 1-2 defeat to Croatia
Barcelona have completed the signing of Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo from Brazilian side Gremio, here are the five major things you need to know about him.
Arthur Melo 5 things to know about Barcelona’s new signing
Warrior spirit: Dejan Lovren belives Croatia's pride and mental strength has carried them to the World Cup final
Football Mental strength carried Croatia to World Cup final, says Lovren