Here's how much Ronaldo will earn every minute at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus from Real Madrid and this is the details of his personal terms.
The equivalent of his €6,239 every minute in the period he will feature for the Bianconeri
The 33 year after failing to get a new Real Madrid contract that would up his earnings at the club turned his attention to Juventus, where he feels welcomed at the moment.
He has got an improved wages of €30,000,000 over the €24,000,000, he was taking at Madrid.
Here is the breakdown of his annual earning at Juventus
€30,000,000 A Year.
€2,500,000 A Month.
€625,000 A Week.
€89,285 A Day.
€3,720 An Hour.
€6,239 A Minute.
€103 A Second.