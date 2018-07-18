Here is the team of the tournament

news

Pulse Sports has compiled its team of the tournament for the 2018 FIFA World Cup based on glaring performances by individual players and their stats.

Thibaut Courtois

He put behind a not too impressive club season with Chelsea and manned the Belgium goal post with his strong hands to save his nation in dangerous situation. Courtois was the reason why Belgium managed to kick out Brazil and his save from late minute Neymar’s curler was a master class.

The young Belgium made the highest number of saves- 27 to claim the FIFA Golden Gloves for the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Benjamin Pavard

The 22-year-old former Stuttgart right back managed to bench Sidibe, who played almost all the qualifying games for France in that position.

Pavard’s runs and transition from defence to attack was marvelous as he managed a goal that is in contention for the goal of the tourney in one of those moves.

He made 258 passes, completing 221 of them to boost the Les Blues attack.

The youngster crossed the ball well and he gave several defenders torrid time. He made 31 clearances, two blocks, recovered 29 balls, won 5 of the 14 tackles he went for and delivered nine crosses into the opposing penalty area.

Many football loving fans bellieve, he emerged as the revelation of the tournament, because little was known about him prior to the start of the tournament.

Kieran Trippier

He has been chosen as a make shift left back in the team of the year. The English right back missed out on his favourite position to Benjamin Pavard, but his performance makes it difficult to leave him out of the team of the tournament.

Despite defending very well, he was attacking conscious, scoring a sterling free kick against Croatia.

Tripier had one of three attempts on target, made 20 recoveries and 11 clearances.

Raphael Varane

The young French defender is living his dream, having won the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup in the same year.

He translated his club form into a superb FIFA World Cup tournament with the new champions of the world.

He used his aerial ability very effectively by picking most of the air balls and used it to create much panic at the opposing end, scoring one from Griezman’s curler against Uruguay.

Raphael Varane made five blocks, recovered 47 balls and made 39 clearances. He was virtually the best defender in the tournament.

Harry Maguire

He was undoubtedly the best defender in th English setup. He linked very effectively with the midfield by fetching them more balls with high sense of passing accuracy.

Maguire was quick to recover whenever, England were dispossessed of the ball

In all, Leicester City centre back made five blocks, 50 recoveries, 19 clearances, one assist and crowned it with a goal.

Ngolo Kante

The man who is touted as having four lungs by his teammates provided a lot of cover to the French defence.

He was always busy in the middle of the park and succeeded in winning plenty balls to frustrate the opponents attacking threats.

The Chelsea midfielder won two of the five tackles he attempted, recovered 61 ball and made 11 clearances.

Luca Modric

The 32-year-old work rate was amazing- he made several runs that made most football loving fans to think that he is younger than his age.

Luca Modric after inspiring Real Madrid to a 13th UEFA Champions League triumph, wanted to lead Croatia to a historic FIFA World Cup glory as the skipper of Croatia , but his side’s effort wasn’t enough as they perished in the hands of France.

His two goals and one assists that won him three man of the match performances were enough to win him the Adidas Golden Ball of the tournament- the best player’s award.

He made ten attempts on goal, with four going on target and made 15 deliveries into the opponents penalty area.

Luca Modric combined his attacking threats with good defensive techniques, whenever Croatia were without the ball.

Ivan Perisic

The Inter Milan man was at his best in tournament and he deserves much plaudits. He was the standout Croatian player in the knockout phase of the Mundial.

He was always a threat to defenders with his speed and confronting nature of play. Perisic scored in the semi-finals against England and in the final against France to increase his tally to three, finishing as the top scorer for the runner’s up.

He made 24 attempts, which four went on target, recovered 12 balls and made 9 clearances.

Eden Hazard

He was a delight to watch in the FIFA World Cup. He was had more take-ons than any player in the just ended tournament. He made history against Brazil when he became the first player to complete all ten take-ons in a single World Cup game for the first time since 1966.

The Chelsea star man scored three goals, had 17 attempts, with six being shots on target and recovered 11 balls.

Kylian Mbappe

The wonder kid contributed immensely as France emerged as the champions of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe became the talk of the tournament with his speed and threat to defenders. He scored three goals, including one in the final to become the second teenager after Pele to score in the final of the FIFA World Cup.

He made eight attempts, with seven going on target and sent 10 balls into the penalty box of the opposing end.

The PSG attacker was voted as the Young Player of the tournament.

Antoine Griezman

The Atletico Madrid wizardry playmaker although started the tournament slowly, he warmed himself into the tournament and combined effectively with Kylian Mbappe to destroy opponents.

He made 21 attempts and 11 went on target, scoring four goals for the French.

Aside his attacking prowess he was effective in defence, making 17 recoveries, four clearances and winning three of the 11 tackles he went for.

Griezman was named the third best player of the tournament, taking home the Bronze Ball.