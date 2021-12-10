RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Henry Timi Davies: 17-year-old Super Eagles prospect signs professional contract with Arsenal

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

The Nigerian prospect will continue his development with Arsenal.

Timi Davies
Timi Davies

Nigerian-born youngster Henry Timi Davies has signed a professional contract with Premier League outfit Arsenal Football Club.

Recommended articles

The 17-year-old joined the Arsenal's development set up at Hale end nine months ago for the start of the 2021/22 season after he left the Manchester City setup.

Back in September this year, Davies made his first appearance for Arsenal's U-18 team in a Premier League Cup fixture against West Ham United.

Davies took to his official Instagram account to announce that he has signed his professional contract with the Arsenal youth set up.

Along with photos of him signing the deal posing with Per Mertesacker current manager of the Arsenal Academy was a statement that said, "Happy to sign my first professional contract. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey."

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was among those who congratulated Davies on his Instagram post.

Timi Davies is eligible to play for Nigeria in the future
Timi Davies is eligible to play for Nigeria in the future Pulse Nigeria

In the comment section, Wilshere said, "Love it Timi keep working hard mate."

Davies, who was born on November 27, 2004, recently turned 17 12 days ago before he signed the contract.

He will aim to follow the footsteps of other Hale End graduates of Nigerian descent such as Miguel Azeez, Folarin Balogun, Chuba Akpom, Bukayo Saka, and Alex Iwobi.

Davies was born in England to Nigerian parents which makes him eligible to play for the Super Eagles in the future.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Henry Timi Davies: 17-year-old Super Eagles prospect signs professional contract with Arsenal

Henry Timi Davies: 17-year-old Super Eagles prospect signs professional contract with Arsenal

Ex Barca defender Firpo blasts Koeman, calls him a liar in extraordinary outburst

Ex Barca defender Firpo blasts Koeman, calls him a liar in extraordinary outburst

Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League

Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League

Tottenham's Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Tottenham's Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Pele says expects to be out of hospital in 'a few days'

Pele says expects to be out of hospital in 'a few days'

France to try top French football TV pundit over sexual assault

France to try top French football TV pundit over sexual assault

Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League

Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League

Villarreal survive Atalanta fightback to claim final last 16 spot

Villarreal survive Atalanta fightback to claim final last 16 spot

Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League

Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe is part of an expensively-acquired trio of superstar attacking trio at Paris Saint-Germain

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)