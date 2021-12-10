Henry Timi Davies: 17-year-old Super Eagles prospect signs professional contract with Arsenal

The 17-year-old joined the Arsenal's development set up at Hale end nine months ago for the start of the 2021/22 season after he left the Manchester City setup.

Back in September this year, Davies made his first appearance for Arsenal's U-18 team in a Premier League Cup fixture against West Ham United.

Davies took to his official Instagram account to announce that he has signed his professional contract with the Arsenal youth set up.

Along with photos of him signing the deal posing with Per Mertesacker current manager of the Arsenal Academy was a statement that said, "Happy to sign my first professional contract. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey."

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was among those who congratulated Davies on his Instagram post.

In the comment section, Wilshere said, "Love it Timi keep working hard mate."

Davies, who was born on November 27, 2004, recently turned 17 12 days ago before he signed the contract.

He will aim to follow the footsteps of other Hale End graduates of Nigerian descent such as Miguel Azeez, Folarin Balogun, Chuba Akpom, Bukayo Saka, and Alex Iwobi.