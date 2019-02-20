Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has stated that he wants to extend his stay with Turkey Super Lig 1 side Galatasaray.

The 21-year-old forward sealed a loan move to Galatasaray from Premier League giants Everton during the 2018 summer transfer.

The Nigeria international was linked with several top clubs but decided to continue his development in Turkey after recovering from an injury which ruled him out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia.

Since he joined Galatasaray, Onyekuru has been impressive with big performances even though they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League to the Europa League as they continue a quest for the title on Turkey.

Since he joined the Turk Telekom Stadıum outfit, Onyekuru has been a shadow of his former self who was injured for the most part at Anderlecht and has contributed nine goals in just 18 league games, making several assists and also a hattrick against Ankaragucu.

In a report by Kralspor, Onyekuru stated that a work permit has prevented him for making his debut for Everton in the Premier League and could still prevent him from a return to Goodison Park and he will be willing to snub advances from various clubs to continue his development with Galatasaray.

He said, “I’m very happy here.

“I love Galatasaray. My dream is to play in the Premier League, but I’m having some problems with the work permit.

“If they agree with Everton, I will stay at Galatasaray.”

Onyekuru is expected to return to action when Galatasaray start their Europa League campaign against Benfica on Thursday, February 21.