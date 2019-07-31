Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru has turned down a move to Monaco to remain with Galatasaray where he played last season on loan.

Onyekuru was a subject of an interest from Monaco who had agreed on a €15m deal with the forward’s parent club Everton.

Pulse Sports were told that the forward was set to undergo a medical ahead of the move to the French club but the 22-year-old has turned it down to remain with Galatasaray.

According to popular Nigerian football Instagram account Naija Footballers, Onyekuru wants to stay back at Galatasaray where he scored 16 goals in all competitions last season.

The forward also revealed that there have been strong interests from the likes of Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Napoli.

Onyekuru won the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup double with Galatasaray last season.