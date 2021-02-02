Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru has scored in his second consecutive games for Galatasaray following his return for a third stint at the club.

After his brace on his first game back at Galatasaray, Onyekuru scored again as The Lions beat i̇stanbul başakşehir 3-0 at home in a Turkish Super Lig game.

The Nigeria international scored with a rare header from a fine cross from the right in the 45th minute to give Galatasaray the lead.

It’s Onyekuru’s third goal for Galatasaray since he returned to the club on loan from parent club Monaco.

Henry Onyekuru now has three goals since his Gala return (Twitter/Galatasaray) Instagram

He wasn’t the only Nigerian player on the Türk Telekom Arena where the game was played. His compatriot and teammate Oghenekaro Etebo was also in action but was taken off at halftime.

Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu was on for i̇stanbul başakşehir in his second start of the season and was taken off in the 88th minute.