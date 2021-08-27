Onyekuru made a permanent move to Olympiacos from Monaco in the summer and had his full debut on Thursday against Slovakian side ŠK Slovan Bratislava.

Playing from the left, the Nigerian had some moments cutting inside the box to cause problems for the defence.

He scored in the 54th minute with an exquisite finish from the edge of the box to put his side into a 2-1 lead.