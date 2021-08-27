Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru scored his first goal for Greek side Olympiacos in a Europa League play-off game on Thursday, August 27, 2021.
Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru nets first goal for Olympiacos
Onyekuru has opened his goal account for Olympiacos.
Recommended articles
Onyekuru made a permanent move to Olympiacos from Monaco in the summer and had his full debut on Thursday against Slovakian side ŠK Slovan Bratislava.
Playing from the left, the Nigerian had some moments cutting inside the box to cause problems for the defence.
He scored in the 54th minute with an exquisite finish from the edge of the box to put his side into a 2-1 lead.
The game ended 2-2, but Olympaicos’ 3-0 win in the first leg saw them through to the group stage of the 2021/2022 Europa League season.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng