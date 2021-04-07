It’s unfortunate news coming from the family of Henry Onyekuru, whose mum, Jessy, has died.

It’s unclear at the moment how that happened by Onyekuru’s club Galatasaray made the announcement on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

“We have learnt with great sadness that our footballer, Henry Onyekuru’s precious mother, Jessy Onyekuru is dead,” Galatasaray said on social media.

“We share the pain of Henry Onyekuru and his family, and extend our condolences.”

Shortly after the player took to social media to confirm.

In his post, his national teammates, including Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, consoled the grieving player.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also sent their condolences to the 23-year-old.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of @NGSuperEagles forward, @henryconyekuru , following the sad passing of his dear mother. May her soul Rest In Peace," the NFF said.

Onyekuru grew up with his family in Lagos from where he joined Aspire Academy in Qatar from where he kicked off his career.