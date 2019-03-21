Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has been linked with a 40 million euros move to German giants Bayern Munich.

Onyekuru who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Everton is having a remarkable season in the Turkey Super Lig.

The 22-year-old Nigerian forward has not made an appearance for Premier League for Everton or in any English competition.

After his signing form Eupen, Onyekuru was denied work permit on two occasions which resulted in loan moves to Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

Since his move to Galatasaray in the 2018 summer transfer window Onyekuru has scored a total of 11 goals in the league while also participating in the Champions League and Europa League.

Onyekuru’s improvement has not gone unnoticed by the big clubs in Europe as he has been linked with moves to Spanish LaLiga giants Valencia and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

According to a report by Turkish media outlet Fanatik, Hasan Salihamidzic Bayern Munich sporting director has inquired about the services of Onyekuru from Everton.

The report states that Everton sporting director Marcel Brands revealed that it will take up to 40 million euros to price Onyekuru away from Goodison Park.

Everton paid eight million to bring Onyekuru from Eupen with a contract to tie him down to a contract until 2022 and will take a substantial fee to price him away from the Toffees.

Onyekuru is expected to be in action when Galatasaray take on Yeni Malatyaspor after the international break.