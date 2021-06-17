Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru keen to join Galatasaray amidst interest from Olympiacos

Onyekuru spent half of the 2020/2021 season at Galatasaray after returning to join the club on loan from Monaco.

The forward has felt at home with Galatasaray, where he has played three different times in his career.

Galatasaray failed to exercise the option to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent basis which expired last week, opening the door to other suitors.

Olympiacos according to reports have shown their interest in the forward and have agreed on a deal with his parent club Monaco.

Instagram

ALSO READ: What next for Henry Onyekuru?

Onyekuru, however, prefers a return to Galatasaray, and according to aksam.com.tr, he has requested Monaco’s sporting director Paul Mitchell to wait for Galatasaray’s presidential election slated for June 19 before deciding his next move.

The Nigeria international has enjoyed his stay at Gala. He won the league and cup double in his first season with the Turkish giants.

He joined Everton for the next season but returned to Galatasaray after failing to get game time in France.