Henry Onyekuru hits twice as Adana Demirspor breezes past Michael Ologo's Istanbulspor

Henry Onyekuru scored a brace to help his team win 6-0 in the Turkey Super Lig clash against Michael Ologo's Istanbulspor.

Henry Onyekuru of Adana Demirspor celebrates after scoring
Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru grabbed a brace in the second-half to crown a fantastic performance that helped his Adana Demirspor beat Istanbulspor 6-0.

Adana took the lead in the first half thanks to a VAR-awarded penalty in the 29th minute that sent the Ocak Faith Terim stadium rocking.

Three other second-half goals accompanied Onyekuru's two goals in the 55th and 79th minutes, allowing Adana to keep pressure on table-toppers Galatasaray while keeping Istanbulspor at the bottom of the table.

Onyekuru started on the left side of Adana's midfield in a hybrid 4-4-2 that saw him occupy positions on the left flank like a winger in a 4-3-3.

Florent Hadergjonaj of Kasimpasa and Henry Onyekuru(R) of Adana Demirspor during the Super Lig match between Kasimpasa SK and Adana Demirspor at Kasimpasa
He started very lively in the first-half but kept his best for the second-half of the game.

Adana were already two goals up when Onyekuru got his first goal of the game, but neither Younes Belhanda's penalty nor Yusuf Sari's strike for Adana's second could lay claim to being better efforts.

Onyekuru finished a brilliant team move that started with an impressive build-out from the back, leaving him free on the left flank to pounce on a slide rule pass from Belhanda.

His second came in the 79th minute. This time, substitute Emre Akbaba came up with the assist.

Onyekuru finished the game but did not pick up a third to earn himself the match ball.

His brace, on the other hand, brings his season total to six league goals, making him the club's joint-leading scorer and ranking sixth among the league's top scorers.

19-year-old Nigerian centre-back Michael Ologo played for 60 minutes and saw his Istanbulspor concede three goals on his watch.

Mauro Icardi (R) of Galatasaray and Michael Ologo (L) of Istanbulspor during the Friendly Match between Galatasaray and Istanbulspor at Vodafone Park in Istanbul
Michael barely put a foot wrong personally, but his three interceptions and 89 per cent pass completion rate were insufficient on the day.

His Istanbulspor find themselves bottom of the table, four points from safety, and would need to turn around their fortunes soon if they are to continue in the top flight next season.

