Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru has gotten applauses after scoring a brace for Galatasaray in their 3-0 win against Kayserispor on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Onyekuru started the Super Lig game from the bench before he was introduced in the 68th minute.

His first goal of the game came in the 81st minute after a fantastic play from the left side of Gala’s attack.

He beat his marker and made his way towards Kayserispor’s area before he passed to a teammate whose shot hit the post.

The rebound fell to Onyekuru in the box, and he finished into an empty net with his left foot.

He completed his brace eight minutes later from another counter-attack.

He made a run from the centre circle and raced on to collect a pass, made a run into the area and slipped the ball past the goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old now has five goals in nine league games since he returned to Galatasaray in January.