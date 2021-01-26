Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru is eying another league and cup double in Turkey following his return to Galatasaray on loan again from Monaco.

Onyekuru has joined Galatasaray for a third stint at the Turkish giant after he became out of favour at Monaco.

The 23-year-old managed just four games for Monaco this season and has returned to Galatasaray for more game time.

The 23-year-old said he wants to win another league and cup double as he did in his first stint at the club.

"First of all, I am very happy to be here again. I want to spend a season where we can achieve the club's goals, have plenty of goals and make everyone proud," the Nigeria international said.

"I hope to stay here longer. I spoke with our president, vice president and coach, and they expressed their trust in me. I am ready to give 100 per cent as always.

"As I said before, my goal is to achieve more success with the club, win more trophies and make our fans proud. God willing, we will win both the league and Cup in Turkey."

Onyekuru was pivotal in Galatasaray's league and cup double win during the 2018-2019 season when he scored 16 goals in all competitions.

He first returned to the club again in January 2020 for the last six months of the 2019-2020 season and managed one goal in 12 games.