Henry Onyekuru explains what happened in his famous Instagram photo

Henry Onyekuru Galatasaray forward explains what happened in his famous Instagram photo

Onyekuru said he posted a photo of him leaving a opponent for dead for motivation after a heavy loss with Galatasaray.

  • Published:
Henry Onyekuru and Olcay Sahan play Henry Onyekuru explains what happened in his Instagram photo (Getty Images )

Galatasaray forward Henry Onyekuru has explained what happened behind the photo he shared on social media that got everyone talking.

After Galatasaray’s heavy 0-4 defeat in a Turkish Super Lig clash at Trabzonspor on Saturday, September 1, Onyekuru shared a photo of himself with the ball after leaving an opponent, Olcay Şahan for dead.

play Onyekuru says he posted the photo to motivate himself (Galatasaray)

 

In the photo, the Nigeria international is with the ball while the Sahan was on the floor, looking like he took a tumble.

 

The photo generated reactions as Trabzonspor fans termed it ‘disrespectful’ while others found it funny.

For the forward, he only posted the photo for motivation after the heavy defeat.

For me I just posted the photos to motivate my own side, to let everyone know we will come back stronger,” the forward told BBC journalist Debola Adebanjo.

The picture was funny but not to disrespect, I just posted it for our fans.

“But I saw comments from our opponents’ fans about me and the picture but I also saw our own fans giving them back.”

The 21-year-old is currently in Seychelles with the Super Eagle ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)qualifier on Saturday, September 8.

