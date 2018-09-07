news

Galatasaray forward Henry Onyekuru has explained what happened behind the photo he shared on social media that got everyone talking.

After Galatasaray’s heavy 0-4 defeat in a Turkish Super Lig clash at Trabzonspor on Saturday, September 1, Onyekuru shared a photo of himself with the ball after leaving an opponent, Olcay Şahan for dead.

In the photo, the Nigeria international is with the ball while the Sahan was on the floor, looking like he took a tumble.

The photo generated reactions as Trabzonspor fans termed it ‘disrespectful’ while others found it funny.

For the forward , he only posted the photo for motivation after the heavy defeat.

“For me I just posted the photos to motivate my own side, to let everyone know we will come back stronger,” the forward told BBC journalist Debola Adebanjo.

“The picture was funny but not to disrespect, I just posted it for our fans.

“But I saw comments from our opponents’ fans about me and the picture but I also saw our own fans giving them back.”