Henry has 'everything' to become good coach - Deschamps

Thierry Henry has "everything" needed to become a good manager, France coach and former international teammate Didier Deschamps said of the newly-named Monaco coach.

Thierry Henry has "everything" needed to become a good manager, France coach and former international teammate Didier Deschamps said of the newly-named Monaco coach.

"Thierry's ready," Deschamps told TF1. "He has everything" to be a good coach.

"He's throwing himself into an exciting, exhilarating project where he'll have to take responsibility. It'll be up to him to take the reins."

Former Arsenal star Henry was named Monaco coach on Saturday, his first job in club management after leaving his position with the Belgian national team.

The 41-year-old French World Cup winner, who had been working as an assistant to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez since 2016, returns to the club where he began his professional career.

Henry replaces Leonardo Jardim, who in 2017 guided Monaco to their first Ligue 1 title since 2000. He was sacked on Thursday after a string of poor results left Monaco in the relegation places.

Deschamps, who captained the France team featuring Henry that won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, also started his coaching career at Monaco, back in 2001.

"The first season was very complicated," he said, wishing Henry "lots of courage and big success".

