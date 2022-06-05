WCQ

Wayne Hennessey's heroics, Yarmolenko's own goal earn Wales first World Cup ticket in 64 years

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ukraine has failed to qualify for the World Cup no thanks to a Wayne Hennessey masterclass in goal for Wales

Wales has ended a 64-year wait for a World Cup ticket after a narrow victory over Ukraine on Sunday evening.

Andriy Yarmolenko netted an own goal off an excellent free kick from Gareth Bale to give the Red Dragons of Wales a slim 1-0 win

Gareth Bale celebrates the goal against Ukraine
Gareth Bale celebrates the goal against Ukraine Pulse Nigeria

After seeing off Scotland in the playoff on Wednesday in what was the first competitive game for Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, Ukraine was looking to knockout another British nation.

Oleksandr Petrakov's men controlled the game and looked the better of the two teams but found themselves behind in the 34th minute when a brilliant Bale free kick came off Yarmolenko's head to put Wales ahead.

Ukraine continued to pile on the pressure but could not find a way past Wales goalkeeper, Hennessey, who put in a man of the match performance in between the sticks for the Dragons.

Hennessey was forced into as many as nine (9) saves as the former Wolves and Crystal Palace goalkeeper frustrated the visitors from start to finish.

Viktor Tsygankov, Roman Yaremchuk and Manchester City defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko all saw their efforts superbly saved and kept out by Hennessey.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest forward, Brennan Johnson and Bale also came close to extending Wales lead before another excellent save from Hennessey denied Artem Dovbyk towards the end of the game.

Wales will be at the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.
Wales will be at the World Cup for the first time in 64 years. Pulse Nigeria

In the end, Wales held on for the victory which sees them book a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated for later this year in Qatar.

The Red Dragons fill fight it out with neighbours England, United States and Iran on Group B.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

