Hearts miss chance to bolster title bid

news

Hearts dropped their first points in the Scottish Premiership this season as the leaders were held to a goalless draw by Livingston on Saturday.

Having enjoyed five successive wins, Hearts were left frustrated by missed chances at Tynecastle.

They saw a first-half penalty from Steven Naismith saved by Liam Kelly, while Craig Wighton nodded wide after the interval when he should have done better.

Hearts are now five points clear of second-placed Hibernian, who won 3-0 at Dundee.

Florian Kamberi capitalised on a superb pass by Martin Boyle to open the scoring before the winger turned from provider to scorer by finishing a slippery run with a fine strike.

Thomas Agyepong made it three with a clinical late strike.

Hamilton's clash with St Mirren was delayed by 10 minutes due to a false fire alarm at Hope Stadium and it was the hosts who better dealt with the distraction as they ran out emphatic 3-0 winners.

Fredrik Brustad opened the scoring by stabbing home after Steven Boyd's shot had initially been saved by Craig Samson.

Mickel Miller notched the second from the penalty spot after Dougie Imrie had been brought down by Jordan Kirkpatrick before the English forward completed the rout with a pinball shot that struck both posts.

Aberdeen beat Motherwell 1-0 thanks to James Wilson's goal.