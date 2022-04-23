Heartbreak for Drogba as 'experienced' rivals knock him out of Ivorian FA elections

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Should Drogba have won, he could have become the second ex-footballer in recent times to become head of an African football body, after Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o.

Didier Drogba
Didier Drogba

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has lost out in his bid to become the new president of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF).

Recommended articles

The election which after months of postponement, was held on Saturday, April 23 at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Foundation for Peace Research in Yamoussoukro, and saw Yacine Idriss Diallo and Sory Diabate advance to the second round of the election ahead of Drogba.

The first round which had a total of 131 votes, saw Diallo: a businessman and vice-president of Ivorian club Afad, win the round with 59 votes and, Diabate: a former vice-president of the FIF, come second with 50 votes. Drogba finished third with 21 votes.

Didier Drogba
Didier Drogba Pulse Nigeria

The 44-year-old ex-captain of the Elephants and former striker at Marseille and Chelsea announced at the beginning of 2020 his candidacy, with the intention that his "Renaissance" project, could restore the image of the Ivorian game.

Ahead of the elections, official polls of the electoral college's 81 members (76 clubs and 5 interest groups) showed that both Diabate and Diallo were largely favourable candidates over Drogba.

An attempt by Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe to convince Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, to promote a consensus around the candidacy of the former goalscorer, failed despite CAF and FIFA viewing Drogba's election favourably.

Didier Drogba
Didier Drogba EPA

Despite receiving backing from fans and several ex-players, including Yaya Toure, the former football star was criticised by his two rivals, and labelled as 'inexperienced.'

Should Drogba have won, he could have become the second ex-footballer in recent times to assume the reins of football leadership on the African continent: following in the steps of Samuel Eto'o, Cameroon's current FA president.

The former Chelsea striker became the first African to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Drogba joined five others who were voted in by the public through an online vote and the Premier League Awards Panel.

In appreciation of his induction, the four-time Premier League winner wrote on his official Twitter account: "A real honour to be inducted into the @premierleague Hall of Fame. Thank you so much to everyone that voted and to @chelseafc, the managers, coaches, players and fans that made my time in the PL such an incredible experience."

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions

    'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

  • Didier Drogba

    Heartbreak for Drogba as 'experienced' rivals knock him out of Ivorian FA elections

  • Social media reactions as Bayern Munich win 10th consecutive Bundesliga title

    'Just rename it, the BAYERN-Liga!' - Reactions as Bayern Munich once again reclaim birth-right

Recommended articles

Watch Tyson Fury knock out Dillian Whyte with vicious upper cut in the 6th round

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Heartbreak for Drogba as 'experienced' rivals knock him out of Ivorian FA elections

Heartbreak for Drogba as 'experienced' rivals knock him out of Ivorian FA elections

'Just rename it, the BAYERN-Liga!' - Reactions as Bayern Munich once again reclaim birth-right

'Just rename it, the BAYERN-Liga!' - Reactions as Bayern Munich once again reclaim birth-right

Mourinho reveals why Roma lost to Inter Milan

Mourinho reveals why Roma lost to Inter Milan

Mourinho tips Inter for back-to-back title success following Roma defeat

Mourinho tips Inter for back-to-back title success following Roma defeat

Trending

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}
COMMENT

Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

Ekong, Bassey and Balogun

Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja