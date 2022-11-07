'He seems like a different player'- Ex-England striker praises Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi

The Nigerian international continues to receive praise from different quarters after his brilliant start to the season.

Alex Iwobi has been Everton's best player this season
Alex Iwobi has been Everton's best player this season

Former England star Jermain Defoe is the latest person to praise Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi for turning his fortunes around at Everton.

Iwobi has had a rollercoaster time at Everton since he signed for the club in 2019. The Super Eagles star joined the Toffees from Arsenal for £35m but struggled to justify the price tag in his first two years.

After a brilliant start in his first three games, Iwobi's struggled for form at Everton, with the Toffees calling for his exit. However, the arrival of Frank Lampard, who replaced Rafael Benitez as Everton's manager in January, turned Iwobi's fortunes around.

The Super Eagles star picked up form towards the end of last season and has carried it into the new campaign.

Iwobi has been in fantastic form for Everton this season, scoring one goal and assisting another five in 14 league games. The 26-year-old has been arguably the Toffees' best player so far, playing a key role under Frank Lampard.

His performances have not gone unnoticed with Defoe, who praised the Nigerian international for turning his form around.

The ex-Tottenham man says Iwobi is now a different player because he is playing a role that suits him.

"He seems like a different player," Defoe said. He plays in that position, that number ten, where he can play more off-the-cuff. Not focusing too much tactically on the other side of the game, and that has helped him," he added.

Iwobi will hope to keep up his good performance when Everton take on Bournemouth in their next Premier League game, but there is the little matter of a Carabao Cup tie between the two sides before then.

