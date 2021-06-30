RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

‘He needs to shut up; he talks too much’ Sports Minister Sunday Dare attacks Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over home-based players

Sports Minister had some harsh words for Super Eagles coach.

Sunday Dare came after Gernot Rohr for not coaching the home-based Super Eagles players (Twitter)
Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Sunday Dare has launched a scathing attack on the coach of the men’s senior national team, the Super Eagles.

During a visit to the Super Eagles home-based team preparing for a friendly game against Mexico, Dare blasted Rohr for not being in charge of the upcoming game.

With the Super Eagles Team B in camp, Rohr has delegated coaching the home-based players to coach Austin Eguaveon, and Dare is not happy about it.

I just found out that he has travelled ahead. But I think it’s important that we tell the NFF to call Gernot Rohr to order,” the minister told newsmen when he visited the team on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Because we cannot have a technical coach who will discriminate amongst our players, they are football players, they have talents, and you can’t discriminate. His attitude towards home-based players is not acceptable.

“It’s negative to our football development in this country and I call on the NFF to call him to order. I call on the NFF to hold him by the letter of his contract.

“But beyond that, he needs to shut up and do the work for which he was hired to do. He talks too much.”

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has faced criticism for not using home-based players . (Daily Post)
Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has faced criticism for not using home-based players . (Daily Post) Pulse Nigeria

Since he took over as Super Eagles boss in 2016, Rohr has constantly faced criticism for not using enough home-based players.

His teams throughout his stint so far have been utterly dominated by foreign-based players.

Speaking to ESPN in April 2020, the Franco-German hit back at the critics by insisting that he cannot find players in the local leagues that are better than the ones abroad.

