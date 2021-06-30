‘He needs to shut up; he talks too much’ Sports Minister Sunday Dare attacks Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over home-based players

During a visit to the Super Eagles home-based team preparing for a friendly game against Mexico, Dare blasted Rohr for not being in charge of the upcoming game.

With the Super Eagles Team B in camp, Rohr has delegated coaching the home-based players to coach Austin Eguaveon, and Dare is not happy about it.

“I just found out that he has travelled ahead. But I think it’s important that we tell the NFF to call Gernot Rohr to order,” the minister told newsmen when he visited the team on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“Because we cannot have a technical coach who will discriminate amongst our players, they are football players, they have talents, and you can’t discriminate. His attitude towards home-based players is not acceptable.

“It’s negative to our football development in this country and I call on the NFF to call him to order. I call on the NFF to hold him by the letter of his contract.

“But beyond that, he needs to shut up and do the work for which he was hired to do. He talks too much.”

Since he took over as Super Eagles boss in 2016, Rohr has constantly faced criticism for not using enough home-based players.

His teams throughout his stint so far have been utterly dominated by foreign-based players.