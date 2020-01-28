Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed Kelechi Iheanacho after the Nigerian forward scored the Foxes winner in their 1-0 win over Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Iheanacho struck early in the first half in what turned out to be the winner for Leicester City and the Nigerian’s seventh goal of the season.

The 23-year-old has been a fine alternative to Jamie Vardy and has made a continuous impact from the bench so far this season.

“For Kels, he is getting better and better. He is so efficient now in his game. He is working so hard. He creates goals, he scores goals and I am delighted for him,” Rodgers is quoted to say by Daily Mail after the game on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Kelechi Iheanacho has seven goals so far this season (Leicester City via Getty Images) Getty Images

After initially failing to live up to expectations at Leicester City, Iheanacho in recent weeks have shown his importance to the club.

It all started with an assist and a winner in a Premier League win over Everton in early December just after he came on as a substitute.

He grabbed another goal and assist as Leicester City won a league game 4-1 away at Aston Villa. He scored again in Leicester City’s 2-1 win away at West Ham in a Premier League, scored in a 1-1 home draw in a League Cup game against Aston Villa before grabbing an assist in the Foxes 4-1 home league win over West Ham.