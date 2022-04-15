'He hates that' - Jurgen Klopp on resting Mohamed Salah, confirms Jota injury doubt

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted Mohamed Salah hates being left out of the starting XI, after defending his decision to bench the Egyptian in the Reds' midweek draw against Benfica in the Champions league

Jurgen Klopp sopeaks on not starting Mo Salah in mid-week, gives update on Liverpool injury

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Mohamed Salah hates being left out of his Liverpool starting XI after defending his decision to bench the Egyptian foward as one of seven changes for the Reds in their 3-3 draw with Benfica in midweek.

Liverpool's Mo Salah is currently the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League
Liverpool's Mo Salah is currently the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League Imago

Salah himself has not been at his best in recent weeks, with the forward not scoring from open play since mid-February.

The recent international heartbreak in the Africa Cup of Nations final and World Cup qualifiers,perhaps may be contributing to his recent struggles as well as fatigue with the 29-year-old's future at Anfield still in doubt.

Liverpool's Egyptian star Mo Salah was a substitute for Liverpool against Benfica in their 3-3 draw on Wednesday
Liverpool's Egyptian star Mo Salah was a substitute for Liverpool against Benfica in their 3-3 draw on Wednesday Imago

Amidst a double-header clash against Premier league Champions Man City, the Egyptian star was benched alongside six other first-team starters including: Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara as Klopp rotated his side to face the Portuguese outfit.

However the Liverpool gaffer has recently admitted he always planned to not start the forward against Benfica when explaining his decision to rotate his side.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp AFP

Klopp also revealed his players aren't given a say if they feel fresh enough to start or not.

"The reason for Mo not starting is easy,"

"It was about, yes he played City but after that we hopefully have 12 games. That's why when we have an opportunity, we change.

"That's all. Even if Mo had scored four goals in the last game, he wouldn't have started yesterday.

"That's how it is. Nothing to do with anything, there's no story to make of it. It's just a necessity." , Klopp told reporters.

"Mo played in January and February six times 120 minutes. Now we can just close our eyes and say, "Who cares?" Even he is just a human being.

"That's why it's clear there will be games he doesn't start and games where we take him off. He hates that, that's clear.

Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah
Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah Imago

"We spoke afterwards about conceding the goals. Yes, it was in moments not good defending. But it's nothing.

"A bit flat-footed and hoping for offside, that's not how you should do it. The intensity of the game showed me it was 100% to change seven times.

"That's why Mo didn't start. I just hope the boys can play at their highest level as often as somehow possible. That's what we try to do." he added.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane (C) taps hands with manager Jurgen Klopp (R) after being substituted during a Premier League match at Burnley on February 13.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane (C) taps hands with manager Jurgen Klopp (R) after being substituted during a Premier League match at Burnley on February 13. AFP

Liverpool currently remain in the chase of an unprecedented quadruple.

Klopp further went on to add that he doesn't ask his players if they feel fine or okay to play, taking full responsibilty for who starts and who doesn't.

"They are completely in the tunnel. They want to play, play, play, play, play. They want to be successful and win everything.

That's why I don't ask players, "Are you tired?" "No, no. Why? Do I look like it?" I have to make this decision without talking a lot.'' he said.

Diogo Jota will miss the Reds clash against Man City on Saturday after suffering an injury in their draw with Benfica in mid-week
Diogo Jota will miss the Reds clash against Man City on Saturday after suffering an injury in their draw with Benfica in mid-week AFP

Ahead of facing Man City, the Liverpool boss also offered a new injury update on Diogo Jota after the Portuguese suffered a knock against Benfica - confirming he was Liverpool' s only doubt for Saturday's trip to Wembley and will continue to be monitored ahead of the game.

Mohamed Salah will be hoping to return to the starting XI for the Reds when they take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, April 16 2022.

