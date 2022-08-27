'I love having him on my team' - Lampard hails Everton man following Brentford draw

Gordon opened the scoring at the Brentford Community Stadium in the first half before Vitaly Janelt equalized for the hosts in the second half of their game.

Chelsea have been rumoured a £60million move for Gordon before Thursday’s deadline, and Lampard has revealed he is glad that the player is not being distracted by his possible transfer.

Lampard reveals he wants Gordon at Everton than Chelsea

“He’s a level of player at 21 years of age, with what he showed last year, everyone is talking about and clubs are interested in him and have had a nibble at him", the former Chelsea coach said at full-time.

“But he’s our player so I don’t come away from today thinking ‘oh dear that’s made someone keen to pay more millions for him’. I come away thinking ‘he’s an Everton player and I want him to stay. Simple.

“He has been different class. All the paper talk and all the speculation, to be fair he just cracks on. Whatever comes will happen, but I love having him on my team. There is a reason why teams are after him.”

The draw saw the Toffees' winless streak away to Brentford, which dates back to 1952, further extended, and also saw them continue the current season without grabbing a victory yet.

Lampard praises Gordon's performance at Brentford

Lampard however, showed delight with the performance of the 21-year-old English footballer.

“It’s what I wanted from him,” Lampard said about the goal. “It was a great run, great timing and a great pass, and his composure was great.

“I’m delighted for him and thought his all-round performance was great. There’s pressure on him and I thought he handled it brilliantly.”