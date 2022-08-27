TRANSFERS

'I love having him on my team' - Lampard hails Everton man following Brentford draw

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former Chelsea coach revealed he will miss the player if he left the Merseyside club.

Everton winger Anthony Gordon (L) has been on Chelsea's radar and could join the Blues before the summer transfer deadline
Everton winger Anthony Gordon (L) has been on Chelsea's radar and could join the Blues before the summer transfer deadline

Everton boss Frank Lampard has praised winger Anthony Gordon following his goal in their Premier League draw with Brentford, further lamenting that the winger will be missed should he leave the club for Chelsea.

Gordon opened the scoring at the Brentford Community Stadium in the first half before Vitaly Janelt equalized for the hosts in the second half of their game.

Chelsea have been rumoured a £60million move for Gordon before Thursday’s deadline, and Lampard has revealed he is glad that the player is not being distracted by his possible transfer.

Anthony Gordon opened by scoring for Everton in the first-half before Vitaly Janelt equalized for the host in the second-half
Anthony Gordon opened by scoring for Everton in the first-half before Vitaly Janelt equalized for the host in the second-half AFP

“He’s a level of player at 21 years of age, with what he showed last year, everyone is talking about and clubs are interested in him and have had a nibble at him", the former Chelsea coach said at full-time.

“But he’s our player so I don’t come away from today thinking ‘oh dear that’s made someone keen to pay more millions for him’. I come away thinking ‘he’s an Everton player and I want him to stay. Simple.

“He has been different class. All the paper talk and all the speculation, to be fair he just cracks on. Whatever comes will happen, but I love having him on my team. There is a reason why teams are after him.”

Everton manager Frank Lampard
Everton manager Frank Lampard AFP

The draw saw the Toffees' winless streak away to Brentford, which dates back to 1952, further extended, and also saw them continue the current season without grabbing a victory yet.

Lampard however, showed delight with the performance of the 21-year-old English footballer.

“It’s what I wanted from him,” Lampard said about the goal. “It was a great run, great timing and a great pass, and his composure was great.

“I’m delighted for him and thought his all-round performance was great. There’s pressure on him and I thought he handled it brilliantly.”

Lampard's side will next, take a trip to Leeds United in bid to get their first Premier League win of the season.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Excellent Umar Sadiq scores Almeria's winner in shock victory over Sevilla

Excellent Umar Sadiq scores Almeria's winner in shock victory over Sevilla

'We have the quality' - Coach Yusuf boasts ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana

'We have the quality' - Coach Yusuf boasts ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana

Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's debut game for Manchester United

Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's debut game for Manchester United

'I love having him on my team' - Lampard hails Everton man following Brentford draw

'I love having him on my team' - Lampard hails Everton man following Brentford draw

Arteta hails 'matured' Arsenal players after comeback victory to keep 100% record

Arteta hails 'matured' Arsenal players after comeback victory to keep 100% record

'I was ashamed of them' - Mourinho reacts, reveals what he told his players

'I was ashamed of them' - Mourinho reacts, reveals what he told his players

Trending

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese