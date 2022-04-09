'He could've scored more'- Tuchel speaks on Werner's performance against Southampton as he also provides more details on Lukaku

Werner found his scoring boots again after scoring a brace in Chelsea's 6-0 thrashing of Southampton in the Premier League at the St Mary's on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues bounced back from the disappointment of losing to Real Madrid on Wednesday with a comprehensive win against the Saints.

Marcos Alonso put Tuchel's men ahead before Mason Mount doubled their advantage.

Werner got on the act with the third goal, with the in-form Kai Havertz scoring Chelsea's fourth. Werner then scored his brace with Chelsea's fifth before Mount did the same to complete a comprehensive win for the European Champions.

Although Chelsea had many outstanding players on the day, Tuchel decided to single out Werner for praise.

It has been a frustrating season for the German, with just one league goal this season before Saturday.

But following his brace against the Saints, Tuchel says the ex-Leipzig man could have scored more, but he made a statement with his brace.

"He could have scored more," Tuchel said after the game. He had huge chances and a lot of chances.

"It was his favourite position against an opponent we knew we could find spaces in behind.

"It was for him to make a statement out of it, which he did.

"He could have scored more, but we are happy with his strong performance," Tuchel added.

While Werner rebuilt his confidence with the brace, Romelu Lukaku's frustrations continued after he missed the game with an injury.

It has been a disappointing return to Chelsea so far for the Belgian, and it does not look like it will turn around soon.

Tuchel revealed the Belgian was in pain ahead of the game, and it does not look like he will be ready for the clash against Madrid.

"He was not in training yesterday," the former PSG manager said. It was too much pain.