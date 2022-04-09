'He could've scored more'- Tuchel speaks on Werner's performance against Southampton as he also provides more details on Lukaku

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The German striker was yet again on target against the Saints in the Premier League, but the German tactician wants more from him.

Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel (IMAGO / PRiME Media Images)
Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel (IMAGO / PRiME Media Images)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised Timo Werner's performance against Southampton but added there is room for improvement.

Recommended articles

Werner found his scoring boots again after scoring a brace in Chelsea's 6-0 thrashing of Southampton in the Premier League at the St Mary's on Saturday afternoon.

Timo Werner (IMAGO / PRiME Media Images)
Timo Werner (IMAGO / PRiME Media Images) Pulse Nigeria

The Blues bounced back from the disappointment of losing to Real Madrid on Wednesday with a comprehensive win against the Saints.

Marcos Alonso put Tuchel's men ahead before Mason Mount doubled their advantage.

Werner got on the act with the third goal, with the in-form Kai Havertz scoring Chelsea's fourth. Werner then scored his brace with Chelsea's fifth before Mount did the same to complete a comprehensive win for the European Champions.

Mason Mount celebrates his goal (IMAGO / Sportimage)
Mason Mount celebrates his goal (IMAGO / Sportimage) Pulse Nigeria

Although Chelsea had many outstanding players on the day, Tuchel decided to single out Werner for praise.

It has been a frustrating season for the German, with just one league goal this season before Saturday.

But following his brace against the Saints, Tuchel says the ex-Leipzig man could have scored more, but he made a statement with his brace.

Chelsea players applaud the fans after the win (IMAGO / PA Images)
Chelsea players applaud the fans after the win (IMAGO / PA Images) Pulse Nigeria

"He could have scored more," Tuchel said after the game. He had huge chances and a lot of chances.

"It was his favourite position against an opponent we knew we could find spaces in behind.

"It was for him to make a statement out of it, which he did.

"He could have scored more, but we are happy with his strong performance," Tuchel added.

While Werner rebuilt his confidence with the brace, Romelu Lukaku's frustrations continued after he missed the game with an injury.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel (R) shakes hands with Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel (R) shakes hands with Romelu Lukaku AFP

It has been a disappointing return to Chelsea so far for the Belgian, and it does not look like it will turn around soon.

Tuchel revealed the Belgian was in pain ahead of the game, and it does not look like he will be ready for the clash against Madrid.

"He was not in training yesterday," the former PSG manager said. It was too much pain.

"It is not much time as we leave the country on Monday, so I will have to wait," he added.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Taiwo Awoniyi

    Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

  • Match-winners, Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko.

    Barella, Dzeko fire Inter to easy win over Verona to pile pressure on rivals Milan

  • Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

    Super Eagles to know their fate on April 19

Recommended articles

Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Barella, Dzeko fire Inter to easy win over Verona to pile pressure on rivals Milan

Barella, Dzeko fire Inter to easy win over Verona to pile pressure on rivals Milan

Super Eagles to know their fate on April 19

Super Eagles to know their fate on April 19

How the unfortunate attack on Bet9ja affects everybody even if you don’t bet

How the unfortunate attack on Bet9ja affects everybody even if you don’t bet

'He could've scored more'- Tuchel speaks on Werner's performance against Southampton as he also provides more details on Lukaku

'He could've scored more'- Tuchel speaks on Werner's performance against Southampton as he also provides more details on Lukaku

Emmanuel Dennis goalless again as Watford's relegation troubles get worse

Emmanuel Dennis goalless again as Watford's relegation troubles get worse

Trending

AWCON

17 Super Falcons players train in Vancouver for 1st friendly against Canada [Photos]

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are ready to face Canada in Vancouver

How Ramadan has affected top Muslim footballers so far

Muslim football stars affected by Ramadan
AWCON

'Nigeria’s Call Obey' - Super Falcons stars talk tough ahead of clash against Canada

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are ready to take on Canada
AWCON

When and where to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria against Canada

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are ready to face Canada in Vancouver
UECL

'We are favourites to reach the semi-finals'- Mourinho insists Roma will qualify despite Bodo Glimt defeat

Jose Mourinho (AS Roma Twitter)

Nigerians among the top performers in the UEFA Europa Conference League

Nigerians shining in the UEFA Europa Conference League

Tuchel reveals how he reacted after Chelsea angered him against Real Madrid, pardons Mendy's goof

Thomas Tuchel - Edouard Mendy
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Moses Simon shows off kids

Moses Simon shows off his kids on social media