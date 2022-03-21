AS Roma cruised to a 3-0 win against local rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night, March 21 in Serie A.
'He can do even more' - Mourinho challenges Tammy Abraham despite impressive brace in Roma derby victory
Jose Mourinho has hailed his red-hot striker Tammy Abraham after his impressive display against Lazio on Sunday but also insists the former Chelsea man can get even better
A first-half brace from Roma and England striker Tammy Abraham in the opening minute and 22nd minute respectively was accompanied by a goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 40th minute to give the Romans the win in the derby.
Since joining the Serie A side last summer, the England striker Abraham has settled in well having netted 23 goals in all competitions this season, which is more than any other English player across Europe's top 5 leagues.
Abraham also made club history for Roma on Sunday night with his brace seeing him go out on his own for most goals in a debut season for Roma, overtaking the iconic Gabriel Batistuta and Vincenzo Montella (both 21) in the process.
Videos of the Roma faithful singing Abraham‘s name have emerged on social media, while the 24-year-old enjoyed a dance in the stadium alongside a journalist after the match as Roma legend Frnacesco Totti also stood up to applaud the impressive 24-year-old.
However, despite all his achievements, Roma coach Jose Mourinho is seemingly demanding more from his star striker.
"Great performance. Today was really special because it seemed that everything we had planned was put on the field, Lazio in the second half tried to play with pride but we never lost control. No doubt, the boys deserved the victory.
‘When you say Abraham is fantastic I disagree, he can do even more. I demand a lot of him because I know his potential, I’m not talking about goals but he must play every game with this attitude.” Mourinho told reporters after the match.
