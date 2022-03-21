SERIE A

'He can do even more' - Mourinho challenges Tammy Abraham despite impressive brace in Roma derby victory

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jose Mourinho has hailed his red-hot striker Tammy Abraham after his impressive display against Lazio on Sunday but also insists the former Chelsea man can get even better

Roma boss Jose Mourinho insists Tammy Abraham can do even better following win over Lazio on Sunday
Roma boss Jose Mourinho insists Tammy Abraham can do even better following win over Lazio on Sunday

AS Roma cruised to a 3-0 win against local rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night, March 21 in Serie A.

Recommended articles

A first-half brace from Roma and England striker Tammy Abraham in the opening minute and 22nd minute respectively was accompanied by a goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 40th minute to give the Romans the win in the derby.

Tammy Abraham scored a brace for Roma against Lazio on Sunday
Tammy Abraham scored a brace for Roma against Lazio on Sunday Imago

Since joining the Serie A side last summer, the England striker Abraham has settled in well having netted 23 goals in all competitions this season, which is more than any other English player across Europe's top 5 leagues.

Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates scoring Roma's third goal against Lazio
Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates scoring Roma's third goal against Lazio Imago

Abraham also made club history for Roma on Sunday night with his brace seeing him go out on his own for most goals in a debut season for Roma, overtaking the iconic Gabriel Batistuta and Vincenzo Montella (both 21) in the process.

Tammy Abraham is the highest-scoring Englishman across all competitions this season in Europe
Tammy Abraham is the highest-scoring Englishman across all competitions this season in Europe Imago

Videos of the Roma faithful singing Abraham‘s name have emerged on social media, while the 24-year-old enjoyed a dance in the stadium alongside a journalist after the match as Roma legend Frnacesco Totti also stood up to applaud the impressive 24-year-old.

Francesco Totti looks on as AS Roma defeats Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico
Francesco Totti looks on as AS Roma defeats Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico Imago

However, despite all his achievements, Roma coach Jose Mourinho is seemingly demanding more from his star striker.

"Great performance. Today was really special because it seemed that everything we had planned was put on the field, Lazio in the second half tried to play with pride but we never lost control. No doubt, the boys deserved the victory.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho
Roma coach Jose Mourinho Imago

‘When you say Abraham is fantastic I disagree, he can do even more. I demand a lot of him because I know his potential, I’m not talking about goals but he must play every game with this attitude.” Mourinho told reporters after the match.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Roma boss Jose Mourinho insists Tammy Abraham can do even better following win over Lazio on Sunday

    'He can do even more' - Mourinho challenges Tammy Abraham despite impressive brace in Roma derby victory

  • Shakira believes Pique is the best in the world

    'My husband is the best center back in the world' - Shakira reacts as Barcelona disgrace Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

  • Ahmed Musa is ready to lead the Super Eagles to victory against the Black Stars

    Ahmed Musa leads by example as 1st Super Eagles player to arrive camp for Nigeria's battle against Ghana

Recommended articles

'He can do even more' - Mourinho challenges Tammy Abraham despite impressive brace in Roma derby victory

'He can do even more' - Mourinho challenges Tammy Abraham despite impressive brace in Roma derby victory

'My husband is the best center back in the world' - Shakira reacts as Barcelona disgrace Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

'My husband is the best center back in the world' - Shakira reacts as Barcelona disgrace Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

Ahmed Musa leads by example as 1st Super Eagles player to arrive camp for Nigeria's battle against Ghana

Ahmed Musa leads by example as 1st Super Eagles player to arrive camp for Nigeria's battle against Ghana

'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

Aubameyang-inspired Barcelona school Benzema-less Real Madrid in the El Clasico

Aubameyang-inspired Barcelona school Benzema-less Real Madrid in the El Clasico

Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

Trending

SERIE A

Victor Osimhen equals Mohamed Salah and ex-Barcelona star's record

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
2022 WCQ

Odion Ighalo shows he deserves Super Eagles place after superb first-half hat-trick for Al-Hilal

Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Premier League with 19 goals.
UCL

Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

Samuel Chukwueze is gunning for Mikel Obi's Champions League record

STAT ATTACK: 3 things Victor Osimhen does better than Dusan Vlahovic

Victor Osimhen v Dusan Vlahovic

Snubbed Super Eagles star Cyriel Dessers equals Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski's record

Cyriel Dessers

Okocha, Kanu and Ex-Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday [Photos]

Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday
SERIE A

Osimhen's double takes Napoli top of the league in landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal

Victor Osimhen hits a brace against Udinese to take Napoli top of Serie A and score a landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

'Protect him!' - Reactions as 'Sensational' Saka leads Arsenal to victory over Aston Villa

Social media reactions following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday