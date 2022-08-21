'Hazard should have stayed at Chelsea'- Reactions as Real Madrid thrash Celta Vigo

The Belgian international's woes continued, but that did not stop Los Blancos from getting their second win of the season.

Eden Hazard missed a late penalty, but that did not stop Real Madrid from getting a routine win in their La Liga clash against Celta Vigo at Estadio de Balaídos on Saturday night.

Madrid had started their La Liga campaign with a hard-fought win against Almeria, but they had no trouble against The Sky Blues.

Carlo Ancelotti's men took the lead in the 14th minute, courtesy of a penalty from Karim Benzema after Renato Tapia was penalised for a handball.

Celta responded well, though, drawing level through a penalty from Iago Aspas after Eder Militao handled the ball in the box.

The equaliser lifted the home side's spirit, but it was Madrid that took the lead again through Luka Modric's spectacular effort in the 41st minute.

From that moment, it was Madrid all the way. Los Blancos extended their lead 11 minutes after the break, through a breakaway finish from Vinicius Junior.

The Brazil international got on the end of a brilliant pass from Modric before rounding the goalkeeper to slot into an empty net.

Three soon became four as Federico Valverde'a brilliant strike completed the rout for Ancelotti's men. It did not stop there, though, as Madrid were awarded another penalty late in the game.

Substitute, Eden Hazard, took the penalty, but his spot kick was saved by Augustin Marchesin.

However, it did not matter as Madrid made it two wins out of two. Following the game, fans reacted to the match, with Hazard on the receiving end of some trolling.

