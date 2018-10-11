Pulse.ng logo
Hazard rules out January move to Real Madrid

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard appeared to dismiss the possibility of a January move to Real Madrid on Thursday despite casting fresh doubt over his future in recent days.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard appeared to dismiss the possibility of a January move to Real Madrid on Thursday despite casting fresh doubt over his future in recent days.

The 27-year-old was speaking at a press conference on national team duty with Belgium, broadcast on Sky Sports News.

It was put to Hazard that to win the Ballon d'Or -- as the world's best player -- he would have to play in Spain.

"That's why I want to go, maybe," said Hazard, smiling.

Asked if that move might happen in January, he added: "No."

Hazard has been instrumental in Chelsea's unbeaten start under Maurizio Sarri, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

The Belgian was selected the second best player at the World Cup and, after leading his country to third place in Russia, said it "might be time" for a fresh challenge, with Madrid his preferred destination.

Speaking after Chelsea's 3-0 victory at Southampton on Sunday, he said: "Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club.

"We will see. I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time but we will talk about my future soon."

Hazard, whose Chelsea contract runs until June 2020, was asked on Thursday whether he is the world's best player on form and he answered with an unequivocal "yes."

"The team is helping me a lot also," he said. "I can improve for sure. We can always improve in football. We can score more goals, more assists."

