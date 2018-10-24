Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Hazard in race to be fit for Burnley trip

Football Hazard in race to be fit for Burnley trip

Star playmaker Eden Hazard remains doubtful for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend as he continues to struggle with a back injury, Blues manager Maurizio Sarri said on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eden Hazard will miss the Europa League clash with BATE Borisov and is a doubt for the Premier League match with Burnley due to a sore back he puts down to being kicked too much in the game with Manchester United play

Eden Hazard will miss the Europa League clash with BATE Borisov and is a doubt for the Premier League match with Burnley due to a sore back he puts down to being kicked too much in the game with Manchester United

(AFP)

Star playmaker Eden Hazard remains doubtful for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend as he continues to struggle with a back injury, Blues manager Maurizio Sarri said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has already been ruled out of the Europa League group match at home to Belarus outfit BATE Borisov on Thursday when Chelsea will hope to make it three wins from three games.

Hazard put his back injury down to being kicked so much in last Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United and the Belgian, the Premier League's top scorer with seven goals, is now in a race to be fit for Sunday.

"Tomorrow he (Hazard) is out for sure," said Sarri on Wednesday.

"He has a back problem. We are trying to solve the problem for Sunday."

Sarri expects to rotate his starting line-up to face BATE, but fears a bigger problem for Sunday's Burnley trip.

"This match is not a big problem, because we have to play after five days, from the last match," said Sarri.

"The problem will be on Sunday, because on Sunday we will play after 65 hours. So we need to change some of them.

"For example Jorginho we need to rest now, because he played 90 minutes the two matches with the international team (Italy), and then he played for 100 minutes in the last match. It's time to rest him.

"(Andreas) Christensen I think will be on the pitch, Loftus (Ruben Loftus-Cheek) maybe."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Iwobi named Man of the Match in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Leicester Citybullet
2 Former Super Eagles player Clifford Cassidy dies in Germanybullet
3 5 reasons why Iwobi is playing wellbullet

Football

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says the club will accept the punishment the FA imposes for assistant coach Marco Ianni's provocative celebration after the late equaliser in the 2-2 Premier League draw
Football Chelsea will accept punishment over Mourinho fracas: Sarri
Victor Moses is ready to quit Chelsea after struggling for regular football under Sarri
Khalifa International Stadium ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup
Football Qatar World Cup 2022 will be carbon-free: minister
Cristiano Ronaldo
5 things we learnt in the Champions League on Tuesday
X
Advertisement