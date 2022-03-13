CHELSEA

'We do it for the fans' - Havertz dedicates sublime Newcastle winner to Chelsea fans amidst sanctions turmoil

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kai Havertz' goal saved a resolute Chelsea facing sanctions following the freezing of Roman Abramovich's assets

Kai Havertz has scored in three consecutive Premier League games for Chelsea
Kai Havertz has scored in three consecutive Premier League games for Chelsea

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has dedicated Sunday's match-winning goal against Newcastle United to the club's fans, staff, and everyone associated with the club in the face of recent events.

Recommended articles

The German international scored the game's only goal in the 89th-minute as Chelsea struggled to break down a spirited Newcastle side at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger celebrates with kai Havertz after his goal against Newcastle on Sunday
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger celebrates with kai Havertz after his goal against Newcastle on Sunday Imago

The Blues have come upon tough times as the club faces sanctions following the freezing of Roman Abramovich's assets by the United Kingdom (UK) government.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club and if the team would be able to honour its matches, Havertz told SkySports that the players feel privileged to continue doing what they love.

"Of course, it's tough for both the players and the staff. It's hard for everyone. But we have to say we are privileged to train and to continue what we love," Havertz said during his post-match press conference.

"We feel sorry for everyone. The fans, the workers, the academy - for everyone it is a tough time. We try to give everything for them."

The 22-year-old further stated that the players strive for moments like the match-winner against the Magpies to give the fans 'a good feeling' amidst the turmoil.

Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea after almost two decades as owner.
Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea after almost two decades as owner. f17c74c7-3f95-4498-b929-a5c72189b1df

"If we can give them moments like these, then I think it's nice. We have to stand together in these times. We try to do that, we try to win games and give them a good feeling," Havertz concluded.

Despite Chelsea's current situation, they have picked up two wins from two matches since the club was sanctioned.

Sunday's loss was also the first time Newcastle United had lost in 2022, a run of eight games.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Kai Havertz has scored in three consecutive Premier League games for Chelsea

    'We do it for the fans' - Havertz dedicates sublime Newcastle winner to Chelsea fans amidst sanctions turmoil

  • Social media reacts as Kai Havertz 'stunner' gives Chelsea win over Newcastle in the Premier League Sunday

    Reactions as 'big game player' Kai Havertz's classy goal gives Chelsea victory over Newcastle

  • Emmanuel Dennis endured a quiet game in Watford's victory over Southampton

    Emmanuel Dennis and Watford end poor form with victory over Southampton

Recommended articles

'We do it for the fans' - Havertz dedicates sublime Newcastle winner to Chelsea fans amidst sanctions turmoil

'We do it for the fans' - Havertz dedicates sublime Newcastle winner to Chelsea fans amidst sanctions turmoil

Reactions as 'big game player' Kai Havertz's classy goal gives Chelsea victory over Newcastle

Reactions as 'big game player' Kai Havertz's classy goal gives Chelsea victory over Newcastle

Emmanuel Dennis and Watford end poor form with victory over Southampton

Emmanuel Dennis and Watford end poor form with victory over Southampton

Victor Osimhen shows Napoli fans he is a good photographer after 2 goals [Video]

Victor Osimhen shows Napoli fans he is a good photographer after 2 goals [Video]

Victor Osimhen brace revives Napoli's title dreams

Victor Osimhen brace revives Napoli's title dreams

Watch Victor Osimhen score 2 goals for Napoli against Verona [Video]

Watch Victor Osimhen score 2 goals for Napoli against Verona [Video]

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Baldie!' - Reactions as Paul Pogba shuts down social media following 'new look' against Tottenham

Reactions to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's new 'bald' haircut
CAFCL

Referee who almost died at AFCON Janny Sikazwe returns

Janny Sikazwe is back in the CAF Champions League
PREMIER LEAGUE

'The GOAT' - Gary Neville crowns Cristiano Ronaldo after record-breaking hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick for Man United since returning in 2021
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ororo go cut soap come back' - Nigerians react as Cristiano Ronaldo steals headlines with brilliant hat-trick in Spurs win

Social media reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo scores glorious hat-trick against Tottenham on Saturday
SUPER EAGLES

'We have to assess Aribo' - Rangers manager reveals injury concern ahead of quarterfinal

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo is a likely to miss Rangers Scottish Cup tie against Dundee United
SUPER EAGLES

Sadiq Umar continues hot streak with another brace

Sadiq Umar continues to dominate the second division of Spanish football
PREMIER LEAGUE

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's 2000th Premier League goal

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the Premier League season in a victory over Brighton & Hove Albion