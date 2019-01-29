Every week, Pulse Sports select the best Nigerian XI from the best performances of Nigerian player from weekend actions.

This week, we select players from England to Italy and Malta. Some impressive performances in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) also got some local players in.

Goalkeeper

Chinedu Anozie (FC IfeanyiUbah/Nigeria)

In one of the best performances from the NPFL this weekend, Anozie was impressive in goal for FC IfeanyiUbah who got an away 1-0 win over Kada City. Anozie was impenetrable in goal, pulling up several saves to earn his side three points away from home.

Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United F.C/England)

Although he played as a defensive midfielder for Rotherham United over the weekend, Semi Ajayi takes the right-back role in this XI.

The Nigerian defender scored a brilliant goal for Rotherham United who lost 1-2 at home to Championship leaders Leeds United.

Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes/Spain)

Omeruo-led Leganes defence might have conceded two goals, but the Nigerian defender was not at fault for either of them. Individually, he was solid and kept the defence tight as Leganes came back from two goals down to draw the game against Eibar.

Onuoha Chukwujekwu (FC IfeanyiUbah/Nigeria)

While Anozie was being a wall in goal, Chukwujekwu was a rock in defence for FC IfeanyiUbah who got a 1-0 win away at Kada City. Chukwujekwu’s sturdy performance in the game was highlighted with an important goal-line clearance late in the game.

Ola Aina (Torino/Italy)

Super Eagles full back Ola Aina was impressive for Torino in his wing-back role as they got a huge 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the Serie A.

Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City/England)

He was on the losing side, but Etebo distinguished himself as Stoke City were beaten 0-2 at home by Preston. Etebo was a dogged character in midfield for Stoke City and even won a penalty for the Potters which was not converted.

Chibuike Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah/Nigeria)

While FC IfeanyiUbah have Anozie and Chukwujekwu to thank for their good works at the back, it was Eze who scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win away at Kada City.

Haruna Garba (Gzira United/Malta)

He might be playing in unfancied Malta but Haruna Garba’s hattrick for Gzira United over the weekend cannot be overlooked. Garba’s treble helped Gzira United to a 4-2 win over Melita FC in the FA Trophy.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Royal Excel Mouscron/Belgium)

Taiwo Awoniyi was the hero for Royal Excel Mouscron after he netted the winning goal in their 2-1 away comeback win over leaders FRC Gent. In his first start since he arrived on loan earlier in January, Awoniyi netted in the 90th minute to grab a late winner for Mouscron.

Isaac Success (Watford/England)

Success was at his best for Watford who beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the FA Cup. The Nigerian defender was a thorn in the flesh of the Toon defence and had his effort rewarded with a goal late in the game.

Victor Osimhen (RC Sporting Charleroi/Belgium)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen got on the scoresheet for RC Sporting Charleroi who managed a 2-2 draw at home to Waasland Beveren after going 0-2 down.