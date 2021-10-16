RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Has Anthony Nwakaeme done enough to earn Super Eagles recall?

Authors:

Ademetan Yomi Pulse Contributor

The unique aspect about purple patches is they're hard to ignore, especially if a player enjoying one is popular and habitually packs a punch.

Anthony Nwakaeme
Anthony Nwakaeme

For lesser known names, however, especially those with a questionable track record, doubts always remain because there's the tendency for things to revert to the mean.

Recommended articles

Anthony Nwakaeme's case probably falls in the latter category, given his minimal popularity.

Nevertheless, the attacker's persistent performances are starting to catch the eye, owing to an amazing spell for Trabzonspor where he has scored five goals this season.

Anthony Nwakaeme
Anthony Nwakaeme Pulse Nigeria

The peak of those performances was in a 5-1 victory over Yeni Malatyaspor in which he netted a goal and assist.

Be that as it may, it takes nothing away from Nwakaeme who's won one international cap for Nigeria, with the last one coming in 2017 under Gernot Rohr in a 2018 World Cup Qualifier against Algeria at Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The encounter which ended 3-0 to the Super Eagles really helped them qualify for Russia 2018, but the then former Hapoel Beer Sheva forward hasn't donned the green of the three-time African champions since.

He failed to score in his only appearance for the Nigeria senior national team.

Anthony Nwakaeme
Anthony Nwakaeme Pulse Nigeria

Four years down the line, could the 32-year-old be given another chance with the Africa Cup of Nations approaching?

In truth, as things stand, it's hard to fathom how the forward could break into the final 23-man side with the continental competition imminent. Gernot Rohr has his hands full with a plethora of attacking options at his disposal, which will inevitably lead to a few players feeling disgruntled after the German’s final selection.

Nevertheless, Nwakaeme will back himself to at least make the preliminary AFCON squad. His industry and knack for picking up the right positions on the pitch from time to time could add something to the West African's frontline.

---

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Ademetan Yomi Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Trending

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s downfall

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Central African Republic 2-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria now have nine points from four games in the qualifiers

Nigerians who impressed against The Central African Republic

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho