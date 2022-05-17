SUPER FALCONS

'Has always been unstoppable'- FIFA praise for Nigeria and Barcelona star

The world football governing body celebrated the achievements of one of the outstanding players this season.

Asisat Oshoala has had a fantastic season with Barcelona Femeni
Asisat Oshoala has had a fantastic season with Barcelona Femeni

FIFA has celebrated the achievement of Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala for Barcelona this season. Oshoala has had another excellent campaign with the Blaugranes and could end it on a high.

Oshoala's impact

Oshoala helped Barcelona retain the Spanish title in a dominant fashion. The Catalan giants won the Spanish Primera Division with a 100% record.

Oshoala with Barcelona Femini
Oshoala with Barcelona Femini

Jonatan Giraldez's women won all their 30 games in the league, scoring 159 goals and conceding just 11. Oshoala played a huge part in Barcelona's remarkable feat, with the Nigerian international scoring 20 times in the league.

Her 20 goals in the league earned her the Pichichi award- the top scorer award in Spain. Oshoala achieved this feat despite missing two months of action due to a thigh injury.

Her achievement has earned her special praise from the world football governing body. In a tweet posted on FIFA Women's World Cup Twitter account, FIFA congratulated Oshoala for a perfect season.

The tweet read: 20 goals and a perfect club season.@AsisatOshoala has always been unstoppable!

Oshoala and Barcelona could still add more glory to an already successful season. The Spanish Champions will take on Lyon in the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League on May 21 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Barcelona will be hoping to retain their title when they take on Lyon, having beaten Chelsea in the final last season.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale

