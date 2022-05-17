'Has always been unstoppable'- FIFA praise for Nigeria and Barcelona star

Oshoala's impact

Oshoala helped Barcelona retain the Spanish title in a dominant fashion. The Catalan giants won the Spanish Primera Division with a 100% record.

FC BARCELONA

Jonatan Giraldez's women won all their 30 games in the league, scoring 159 goals and conceding just 11. Oshoala played a huge part in Barcelona's remarkable feat, with the Nigerian international scoring 20 times in the league.

Her 20 goals in the league earned her the Pichichi award- the top scorer award in Spain. Oshoala achieved this feat despite missing two months of action due to a thigh injury.

Her achievement has earned her special praise from the world football governing body. In a tweet posted on FIFA Women's World Cup Twitter account, FIFA congratulated Oshoala for a perfect season.

The tweet read: 20 goals and a perfect club season.@AsisatOshoala has always been unstoppable!

Oshoala and Barcelona could still add more glory to an already successful season. The Spanish Champions will take on Lyon in the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League on May 21 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.