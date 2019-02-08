In an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports, Haruna Garba explains how he started his football career in Nigeria his move to Europe.

Garba stated in the interview that he started his football career from a local club side before he joined Nigeria Professional Football League side (NPFL) Gombe United.

He revealed that how he started his career overseas with Lithuania before sealing a deal to Malta.

He said, “I am from Gombe state of Nigeria, since I was a kid so I started like any other playing with friends in my estate, school and then an amateur team we call Brazil because Brazil had the best national team in the world then.

“At my team we were win games and competitions at our level we were the best around town then, and another team on a higher level same town wanted me to join them they are called Texaco, because the company give them a kind of sponsorship, I scored two goals for the team in my fist game that I came in as a substitute, and those goals helped us to equalized win the game and I became very welcome in the team by my teammates and the few supporters we had then.”

“After 3 years with them I moved to another team Yarma light in the same city where we played a pro league and the second year Gombe United came along.

“I spent a season-plus with them before signing I got scouted by top sport in Lagos by the Finnish agents and that how I moved to Europe.”

Europe

Garba explained his career in Europe from Lithuanian side FK Krouja up till his present club in Malta.

He said, “I started my professional career in Lithuania FK Krouja, then to Sliema in Malta, then Hamrun Spartans Malta, then Dubai FC, to Sweden Djurgarden IF, to Gzira United and am here and with the transfer window now open and several offers I don’t know where the year will end.”

Role models and plans for the future

Garba is a huge fan of strikers Fernando Torres, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Garba is still 25-years-old and stated in the interview that he one day plans to wear the green and white of Nigeria.

He stated that it will be nice to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, “Playing for the Super Eagles will be an honor and a dream come true...that’s the pride of every player to play for your nation.”

He also revealed to Pulse Sports that he is willing to change his club in 2019 as he aims to play for one of the best club sides in world football in the coming years.

“I am having a good season right now so I have offers coming in so it’s really possible that am going to have a transfer soon.

“My target for the next five years is to play in one of the best league and team in the world.”