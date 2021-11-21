Harry Maguire: A lion for Three Lions, a lamb for Manchester United

Although he moves the ball forward and tries to start an attack for Manchester United when due, he has not proven his worth as a defender priced so high. He has contributed to Manchester United's woes at the back and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attitude towards him reinforces his underwhelming performance, as it was seen in the game against Leicester City.

Maguire was just returning from a minor injury but Solskjaer thought it was wise to start him ahead of Eric Bailly. It did not turn out well as he made costly errors and was bullied by Kelechi Iheanacho who dispossessed him and provided an assist to Youri Tielemans.

This is a direct opposite of what he offers to England. Whether this is because of the national team manager or his center back pairing, the difference in performance is obvious

At the EURO tournament, he was one of the best defenders of the tournament and he protected England's defense as the team got to the final. Since his return from EURO 2020, he has become the defender that has caused Manchester United more pain and his leadership qualities has been called to question because of his inability to quickly protect his teammates and to provide visible leadership.

Maguire was mostly exposed in Manchester United's 5-0 loss to Liverpool and he was at fault for two of the goals.

According to InStat, Harry Maguire has made nine errors that led to his team conceding goals this season. This means that he has given more assists to opponents than to his teammates. Last season, he made ten errors leading to goals in the entire season but this season alone, he has made nine errors already and that is worrisome. Going forward, he should replicate the same form for England and Manchester United, only then can he find his way into the hearts of fans again.

---

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

---