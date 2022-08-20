'0 trophies, All for Nothing' - Mixed Reactions as Harry Kane's 250th goal gives Tottenham win against Wolves

The hosts failed to establish themselves in the game in the first half with Wolves getting the better chances.

Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son failed to deliver any real impact in the first half with Wolves dealing well with the duo.

Ivan Perisic made his home debut for the North Londoners and created Spur's clearest chance of the first half, whipping in a cross that saw a Harry Kane header saved by the in-form Jose Sa.

IMAGO / News Images

Meanwhile, Wolves' summer signing Mattheus Nunes - who was also making his debut for the visitors remained a threat to Spurs' defense in the first period with both sides going into the break with no goals scored.

Second Half

Spurs resumed the second half with much more intent as Harry Kane rattled the Wolves' woodwork. through a delightful header just 10 minutes after the restart.

Spurs looked far better than they did in the first period and soon got rewarded.

Harry Kane finally opened the scoring for the hosts, after heading on to a clever flick from Ivan Perisic off a corner in the 64th minute to break the deadlock.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kane's goal against Wolves became his 185th for Spurs in the Premier League and 250th goal in all competitions for the North Londoners, surpassing Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero and the 29-year-old English captain now holds the record for the most goals for one club in Premier League history.

Kane's record-breaking goal proved to be the difference between both sides as Tottenham picked up all three points on Saturday.

Social Media Reactions

Following the result at White Hart Lane, fans have taken to social media to hail react to the result as well as Harry Kane's latest milestone.