RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Harder haunts old club Wolfsburg to rescue Chelsea

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pernille Harder scored a late equaliser to salvage a 3-3 draw for Chelsea against Wolfsburg in the women's Champions League

Pernille Harder scored a late equaliser to salvage a 3-3 draw for Chelsea against Wolfsburg in the women's Champions League Creator: Istvan HUSZTI
Pernille Harder scored a late equaliser to salvage a 3-3 draw for Chelsea against Wolfsburg in the women's Champions League Creator: Istvan HUSZTI

Pernille Harder scored an injury-time equaliser against her former club as Chelsea escaped with a 3-3 draw against Wolfsburg in the opening game of their women's Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The Blues are aiming to go one better than last season when they reached the final for the first time, only to be thrashed 4-0 in Gothenburg by Barcelona.

Chelsea beat Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals last season, but for a long time it looked like the Germans would get their revenge at Kingsmeadow.

Sam Kerr had fired the English side into an early lead, but the visitors had turned the game around by half-time as Tabea Wassmuth and Jill Roord struck for the visitors.

Wassmuth scored again early in the second period as she pounced on an error from Jessica Carter.

Bethany England started the Chelsea fightback just three minutes later when she fired home in a goalmouth scramble.

But Chelsea looked destined for defeat until Harder, who moved between the clubs for a world record fee in 2020, calmly drilled home with seconds to spare.

Elsewhere in Group A, Juventus got off to a flying start with a 3-0 win over Swiss side Servette.

Arianna Caruso, Lina Hurtig and Valentina Cernoia were on target for the Italian champions.

Real Madrid got their first ever women's Champions League campaign off to a winning start in Group B as Lorena Navarro's goal earned the Spaniards a 1-0 win over Kharkiv in Ukraine.

Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to top that section and were 2-0 winners in Iceland over Breidablik thanks to goals from Lea Khelifi and Grace Geyoro.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Trending

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

William Troost-Ekong talks about playing against Ronaldo and Messi and captaining the Super Eagles on Ben Foster's podcast

William Troost-Ekong says playing at the World Cup is his favourite Super Eagles moment (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)