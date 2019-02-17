Oklahoma City Thunder Shooting-Guard Hamidou Diallo has won the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

The 20-year-old American of Guinean descent pulled off several outrageous moves at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, February 16.

Diallo beat participants Miles Bridges from Charlotte Hornets, John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks and Dennis Smith Jr of the New York Knicks to emerge champion.

Diallo was nearly flawless in all of his attempts in the prelim nary rounds which got the crowd hyped.

He brought out a dunk in comparison to Atlanta Hawks star Vince Carter to steal the show in the finals.

Diallo used legendary Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal as a decoy as he dunked over him using his elbow to hold the rim which sent the crowd into overdrive.

The dunk over the seven foot tall Shaquille was enough for the judges to give Diallo the win over Smith who was also impressive using rapper J.Cole in one of his dunks.

Joe Harris wins 2019 NBA Three-Point Contest

Brooklyn Nets star Joe Harris is the winner of the 2019 NBA Three-Point Contest.

Harris won the 33rd edition of the NBA Three-Point Contest held at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, February 16.

Other participants in the competition were Devin Booker, Danny Green, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker and former winner Dirk Nowitzki.

After narrowly progressing to the finals of the event, Harris produced a stunning performance to beat Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry who was favourite to win.

Despite the win Harris showed humility by stating that Steph is still the greatest shooter of all time.

He said, "Steph is the greatest shooter of all time," Harris said. "Shooting off the rack is not indicative of being a better shooter than Steph Curry.

“I don't want anyone to get it twisted at all. For me to come in and win on my first time, it's surreal. It's been an honor for me to be here, for me to participate this weekend, and it's something I'll remember for a long time."

Jayson Tatum wins NBA Skills Challenge

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has won the 2019 NBA Skills Challenge.

Tatum pulsed off an incredible three-pointer from midcourt to be crowned champion ahead of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

Other participants in the competition were Mike Conley Jr, Luka Dončić, De'Aaron Fox, Nikola Jokić, Kyle Kuzma and Nikola Vučević.