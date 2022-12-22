ADVERTISEMENT

Half Nigerian Vicky Lopez becomes youngest player to play for Barcelona in Europe

The Barcelona wunderkind was born to a Nigerian mother and Spanish father and at 16 years and 148 days, became the youngest player to represent Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League

Vicky Lopez came on for Asisat Oshoala in the 81st minute and became the youngest ever Barcelona player in the UCL or UWCL (NurPhoto)
At only 16 years and 148 days old, Victoria López Serrano Felix (aka Vicky Lopez) became the youngest player in Barcelona history to represent the club in the UEFA Champions League.

She replaced Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala in the 81st minute of Barcelona&rsquo;s 6-0 thrashing of Rosengard and claimed her place in Barcelona history with her third appearance for the club and her first in the UEFA Women&rsquo;s Champions League.&nbsp;

Her record stands for both the male and female Barcelona teams, and she eclipsed even Asnu Fati, who made his Champions League debut for Barcelona at the age of 17 years and 40 days.

Lopez, who was born in Madrid to a Spanish father and a Nigerian mother, is highly regarded in the Catalan club and has already shown promise.

Lopez was awarded the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women&rsquo;s World Cup, where she won the gold medal with Spain after a string of brilliant performances that included a brace in the quarterfinals against Japan.&nbsp;

Despite representing Spain at U-17 level, Lopez has also expressed interest in representing Nigeria, and her father said in 2021 that she would be "very excited if she receives a call-up to play for Nigeria,” although it is unlikely that this call-up ever came until she was called to represent Spain’s U17 team.

The dynamic centre-forward has played three games in total for Barcelona Femeni and has already started a match well before her 17th birthday, which is all the way in July next year.

Lopez is still eligible to play for either Spain or Nigeria at the senior level, and it will be interesting to see which way she eventually leans when the time comes.

