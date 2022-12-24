ADVERTISEMENT

Hakimi’s agent denies transfer rumours

After making history with Morocco at the 2022 World Cup Hakimi has been linked with a move away from PSG but his agent has denied any moves

Hakimi is happy at PSG (Icon Sportswire)
Hakimi is happy at PSG (Icon Sportswire)

Achraf Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camaro has told reporters that the Moroccan full back will be staying at Paris Saint-Germain at least for the time being.

He said that his client is happy with his situation at PSG and hopes to fulfill his contractual obligations to the club.

PSG's Achraf Hakimi has been one of the best full backs at the World Cup
PSG's Achraf Hakimi has been one of the best full backs at the World Cup AFP

Despite garnering attention from his former club Inter Milan, Camano believes that Hakimi’s sights are firmly set on achieving success with PSG after a record breaking World Cup with Morocco.

Speaking with Italian magazine Calciomercato, Camano reportedly said, “As for the future, I don’t know. He has three-and-a-half years on his contract with PSG, with which he wants to win the Champions League and the domestic title.

“I think he’ll play for sure now. Football is very dynamic, but he’s very happy in France right now.”

Hakimi had fun times in Italy with Inter under Antonio Conte, helping them to the 2021 Serie A title which was their first in 11 years, and broke Juventus’ nine year dominance of the league.

However, the nostalgia of that time isn’t enough for Hakimi to consider a return just yet, and his agent has reiterated his commitment to PSG.

Hakimi has shown his commitment to PSG by returning early to PSG’s training ahead of the restart of the Ligue 1 season.

Hakimi and his best friend Kylian Mbappe returned to PSG just days after taking part in the 2022 World Cup third-place play-off and final respectively.

PSG's Kylin Mbppe and Achraf Hakimi were thich as thieves even after Morocco's loss to France (MB Media Solutions)
PSG's Kylin Mbppe and Achraf Hakimi were thich as thieves even after Morocco's loss to France (MB Media Solutions) AFP

They will join up with the squad hoping to pick up from where they left off, with PSG leading the Ligue 1 table.

