Hakimi’s agent denies transfer rumours

He said that his client is happy with his situation at PSG and hopes to fulfill his contractual obligations to the club.

Despite garnering attention from his former club Inter Milan, Camano believes that Hakimi’s sights are firmly set on achieving success with PSG after a record breaking World Cup with Morocco.

“Football is very dynamic, but he’s very happy in France right now.”

Speaking with Italian magazine Calciomercato, Camano reportedly said, “As for the future, I don’t know. He has three-and-a-half years on his contract with PSG, with which he wants to win the Champions League and the domestic title.

“I think he’ll play for sure now. Football is very dynamic, but he’s very happy in France right now.”

Hakimi had fun times in Italy with Inter under Antonio Conte, helping them to the 2021 Serie A title which was their first in 11 years, and broke Juventus’ nine year dominance of the league.

However, the nostalgia of that time isn’t enough for Hakimi to consider a return just yet, and his agent has reiterated his commitment to PSG.

Hakimi’s commitment to PSG

Hakimi has shown his commitment to PSG by returning early to PSG’s training ahead of the restart of the Ligue 1 season.

Hakimi and his best friend Kylian Mbappe returned to PSG just days after taking part in the 2022 World Cup third-place play-off and final respectively.

