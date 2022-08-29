Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea in advanced talks with Ajax over sensational return

The Moroccan wing wizard has only managed just 27 minutes of Premier League football so far this season after falling out of favour with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea and Ajax have already entered talks to bring the Morrocan back to the Dutch side this summer to replace the Manchester United-bound winger - Antony.

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal with Ajax in the region of £84 million for the Brazilian winger to reunite with his former manager.

However, Chelsea have made it clear they will only sell Ziyech on a permanent basis and are not looking to loan the 29-year-old.

There has been no significant breakthrough in talks between both Chelsea abd Ajax so far forcing after the Blues slapped a high price tag on Ziyech.

As per Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Chelsea are demanding for £25-30 million for Ziyech but Ajax believe the fee is too expensive and would rather settle for a loan deal.

Sky Sports, however, reported on Monday that Chelsea are now in advanced talks with Ajax over Ziyech's return.

Regardless, Ajax still remain in contact with the 29-year-old's representatives as the Dutch club seek to bring him back to the very club where he made his name in European football.

Hakim Ziyech's Career at Chelsea

Since signing for the Blues in 2020, the Moroccan winger failed to impress in his debut campaign with the Blues under Frank Lampard due to injuries and fitness issues.

However, he managed double figures in goal contributions, netting six times and providing four assists in 39 appearances the following year.

However, with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Ziyech has looked out of place in the German manager’s system.

He enjoyed some of his best football playing as a wide winger but has struggled to be consistently productive and also remain fit.

Last season, he managed just seven goal contributions in 23 Premier League appearances and 14 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.