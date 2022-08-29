TRANSFERS

Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea in advanced talks with Ajax over sensational return

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Moroccan attacker is in talks to complete a switch back to his former employers before Thursday's deadline.

Hakim Ziyech is nearing a return to Ajax this summer - Reports
Hakim Ziyech is nearing a return to Ajax this summer - Reports

Hakim Ziyech is reportedly part of Thomas Tuchel's list of potential exits this summer after the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The Moroccan wing wizard has only managed just 27 minutes of Premier League football so far this season after falling out of favour with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea and Ajax have already entered talks to bring the Morrocan back to the Dutch side this summer to replace the Manchester United-bound winger - Antony.

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal with Ajax in the region of £84 million for the Brazilian winger to reunite with his former manager.

Chelsea are in talks with Ajax over Hakim Ziyech's return to the Eredivisie
Chelsea are in talks with Ajax over Hakim Ziyech's return to the Eredivisie POOL

However, Chelsea have made it clear they will only sell Ziyech on a permanent basis and are not looking to loan the 29-year-old.

There has been no significant breakthrough in talks between both Chelsea abd Ajax so far forcing after the Blues slapped a high price tag on Ziyech.

As per Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Chelsea are demanding for £25-30 million for Ziyech but Ajax believe the fee is too expensive and would rather settle for a loan deal.

Sky Sports, however, reported on Monday that Chelsea are now in advanced talks with Ajax over Ziyech's return.

Regardless, Ajax still remain in contact with the 29-year-old's representatives as the Dutch club seek to bring him back to the very club where he made his name in European football.

Since signing for the Blues in 2020, the Moroccan winger failed to impress in his debut campaign with the Blues under Frank Lampard due to injuries and fitness issues.

However, he managed double figures in goal contributions, netting six times and providing four assists in 39 appearances the following year.

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech celebrates after scoring at Watford
Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech celebrates after scoring at Watford AFP

However, with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Ziyech has looked out of place in the German manager’s system.

He enjoyed some of his best football playing as a wide winger but has struggled to be consistently productive and also remain fit.

Last season, he managed just seven goal contributions in 23 Premier League appearances and 14 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

The 29-year-old has now found himself surplus to requirements this season, with Ajax ready to hand the Moroccan international a lifeline with a return to the Johan Cruyff Arena on the cards following Antony's exit.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

35 Flamingos invited for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

35 Flamingos invited for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

'Unbeatable' Calvin Bassey hailed for improving Ajax defence after two clean sheets

'Unbeatable' Calvin Bassey hailed for improving Ajax defence after two clean sheets

Alhassan Yusuf credits Mark van Bommel for Royal Antwerp rise

Alhassan Yusuf credits Mark van Bommel for Royal Antwerp rise

Umar Sadiq: Real Sociedad closing in on N11billion deal for Super Eagles star

Umar Sadiq: Real Sociedad closing in on N11billion deal for Super Eagles star

Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

Trending

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally leave Manchester United this summer.

Report: Manchester United to offer ₦40b plus Ronaldo for Super Eagles star