Hailed as the best transfer window of all time, Messi and PSG’s summer business has flopped so far

It was perceived as the best transfer window by any football team in recent history and it was correct at the time but most if not all of those signings have failed to live up to expectations thus far.

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was the first of those marquee signings, the legendary Spanish centre-back ended his 16-year association with Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract and decided to join PSG.

Although Ramos signed as a 35-year old, it was still expected that he had a lot left in the tank to improve Mauricio Pochettino’s team but that has not been the case at all.

Ramos has been battling with injuries and has only made five appearances for PSG this season, playing a total of 283 minutes since joining seven months ago.

Georginio Wijnaldum

Dutch midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum left Liverpool as a free agent and was poached by PSG after he had reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Barcelona.

Wijnaldum had a reputation of being a goalscoring central midfielder, something that has become rare in football over the years and made him a hot cake in the summer.

But due to Pochettino’s tactical preference for a double pivot in midfield, Wijnaldum has not had enough opportunities to strut his stuff in Paris so far.

Of the 26 games he has played in all competitions for PSG so far, Wijnaldum has started just 15, returning three goals and two assists.

Poch’s preference for an attacking midfielder in Di Maria means he has to double up on defensive midfielders, thus eliminating the need for a central midfielder.

It will not be a surprise if he becomes the first of the free agents to depart PSG, he was strongly linked with a return to the Premier League in the January transfer window, Newcastle and Aston Villa showed interest in his services.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma has only played 15 games since joining PSG which is unbelievable because there are only three months left in the current season but also u derstandable because they have another goalkeeper.

But from PSG’s perspective, when a 22-year old Italian international Euros winner becomes available for free, you sign him and ask questions later, even if you already have a starting goalkeeper.

The good thing is Keylor Navas is 35-years old which means Donnarumma will get his chance as PSG’s undisputed number one sooner rather than later.

Lionel Messi

Without a doubt the biggest transfer in the summer window (sorry Ronaldo), Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona was unthinkable and the fact that he decided to take his talents to Paris made it even more incredible.

The supposed greatest player of all-time linking up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar? Football’s greatest super-team had just been formed, it was inconceivable to anyone how this team would not dominate.

Well, in February, the ‘scary’ front three have 31 goals between them with Mbappe accounting for 21 of those goals, almost 68% of the total.

Messi on the other hand has only managed two league goals so far and seven in all competitions which is poor by any attacker’s standards, let alone Messi’s incredibly lofty ones set over the years.