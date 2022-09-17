Haaland strikes again as Manchester City continue winning ways, thrash Wolves 3-0

Haaland scored his 11th of the campaign, making him the first player in the Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now extended their unbeaten Premier League away run to 22 games – the outright fourth-longest in top-flight history.

Grealish finds scoring boots, Haaland scores 11th

Wolves would have hoped for a better start, but the visitors took the lead inside the first minute as Phil Foden flicked a ball into Kevin De Bruyne’s path, before a trademark whipped cross from the Belgian found a well-positioned Jack Grealish for a tap-in.

City built on their electric start and doubled their lead soon after, when Bernardo Silva picked out Erling Haaland, who drove at Max Kilman and struck low beyond the reach of Wolves goalkeeper for a record-breaking fourth successive appearance on the scoresheet in PL away games.

The writing was already on the wall for the hosts, who would have to double their season tally of three league goals if they were to stage an implausible turnaround.

But if they weren’t already, those dubious hopes were dashed when Nathan Collins received his marching orders for an ill-judged high challenge on Grealish, leaving Wolves with a mountain to climb in the second half.

City complete Molineaux rout, extends away run to 22 games

Starved of clear-cut chances in the first period, 10-man Wolves began to build some momentum after the break, but Goncalo Guedes spurned a promising opening when he failed to make solid contact with a squared ball from Rayan Aït-Nouri.

A lull in attacking intensity from the visitors was never likely to persist, and so it proved when De Bruyne bagged another assist, this time teeing up Foden to sweep home from close range.