Haaland strikes again as Manchester City continue winning ways, thrash Wolves 3-0

Jidechi Chidiezie
Haaland has now recorded 11 goals in his first seven league games, the first player in the Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games.

Erling Haaland celebrates with fellow Man City goalscorers Jack Grealish and Phil Foden
Manchester City have gone top of the Premier League table after running riot at Molineux as they convincingly saw off Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Haaland scored his 11th of the campaign, making him the first player in the Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now extended their unbeaten Premier League away run to 22 games – the outright fourth-longest in top-flight history.

Wolves would have hoped for a better start, but the visitors took the lead inside the first minute as Phil Foden flicked a ball into Kevin De Bruyne’s path, before a trademark whipped cross from the Belgian found a well-positioned Jack Grealish for a tap-in.

City built on their electric start and doubled their lead soon after, when Bernardo Silva picked out Erling Haaland, who drove at Max Kilman and struck low beyond the reach of Wolves goalkeeper for a record-breaking fourth successive appearance on the scoresheet in PL away games.

The writing was already on the wall for the hosts, who would have to double their season tally of three league goals if they were to stage an implausible turnaround.

Kevin de Bruyne recorded two assists in the game meaning that no player in the Premier League has more assists this season than him, nor more goals than his teammate Erling Haaland
But if they weren’t already, those dubious hopes were dashed when Nathan Collins received his marching orders for an ill-judged high challenge on Grealish, leaving Wolves with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Starved of clear-cut chances in the first period, 10-man Wolves began to build some momentum after the break, but Goncalo Guedes spurned a promising opening when he failed to make solid contact with a squared ball from Rayan Aït-Nouri.

A lull in attacking intensity from the visitors was never likely to persist, and so it proved when De Bruyne bagged another assist, this time teeing up Foden to sweep home from close range.

Victory in the early kick-off sees Pep Guardiola’s side provisionally take top spot in the PL table. As for Wolves, a three-match suspension for Collins adds to the disappointment of defeat and leaves them floundering just above the relegation zone.

