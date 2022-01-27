Haaland snubs Ronaldo for Messi in Top 3 footballers list

The 21-year-old Norwegian forward snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe in his Top 3 but had room for Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi on his list.

AFP

Haaland named his Bundesliga rival Robert Lewandowski as the best player in the world in the past year, ranking the Bayern Munich striker ahead of Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi.

According to talkSPORT, Haaland said: “That’s a good question, it was the last year right? I think I would have to say… yeah, you would have to say, Lewandowski. Lewandowski number one.

AFP

“Then you have, for me, [Karim] Benzema has also been amazing, but Messi is also outstanding – so Benzema and Messi in shared second and third place, I think I have to say.”

Another notable omission from Haaland's list was Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian forward being in imperious form during the 2021 calendar year.