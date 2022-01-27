Haaland snubs Ronaldo for Messi in Top 3 footballers list

Erling Haaland picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in Top 3 footballers

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland has named his best three footballers in the world for the past calendar year of 2021.

The 21-year-old Norwegian forward snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe in his Top 3 but had room for Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi on his list.

Erling Haaland scored twice in 27 minutes against Besiktas in the UEFA Champions League AFP

Haaland named his Bundesliga rival Robert Lewandowski as the best player in the world in the past year, ranking the Bayern Munich striker ahead of Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi.

According to talkSPORT, Haaland said: “That’s a good question, it was the last year right? I think I would have to say… yeah, you would have to say, Lewandowski. Lewandowski number one.

Robert Lewandowski (on screen) was named FIFA 'The Best' men's player of 2021 AFP

“Then you have, for me, [Karim] Benzema has also been amazing, but Messi is also outstanding – so Benzema and Messi in shared second and third place, I think I have to say.”

Another notable omission from Haaland's list was Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian forward being in imperious form during the 2021 calendar year.

Lewandowski scored 69 goals in 59 games during 2022, easily outperforming Messi who scored 43 goals in 59 matches, and Ronaldo with 46 goals in 62 matches.

