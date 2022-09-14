'They didn't stop me'- Haaland mocks his ex-teammates as Man City edge out Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland insists his former teammates did not stop him after scoring the winner in Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League clash at the Etihad on Wednesday evening.
The Norwegian striker was on target again as Pep Guardiola's men left it late before beating Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League clash.
City made it two wins out of two in their Champions League group as they came from behind to beat the German giants.
City leave it late but secure the three points
The first half was a game of few chances, with Dortmund keeping out their illustrious hosts. The second half lacked real action until Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for Edin Terzić's men in the 56th minute to silence the home fans.
It looked like City would lose their unbeaten start to the season until John Stones levelled the score in the 80th minute before Haaland scored the winner for Guardiola's men four minutes later.
However, it was not all rosy for Haaland as he was kept quiet in the game before scoring the winner.
Who will stop Haaland?
Nonetheless, the Norweigian striker insists that he had the last laugh against his former teammates, even though he admitted they followed him throughout the game.
"They didn’t stop me, Haaland said when asked about the treatment he got from his ex-teammates.
I scored. They played well. They were good.
"I was quite sure I was going to be followed the whole game because Edin [Dortmund boss Terzic] knows me very well. Dortmund were really good today. Three points is what matters," he added.
Haaland has now scored 13 goals in just eight games since joining City from Dortmund in the summer. The 22-year-old already has ten goals in the Premier League this season and will get another chance to add to his tally when Guardiola's men travel to Wolves on Saturday.