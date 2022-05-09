Borussia Dortmund is set to lose star striker Erling Haaland, who is expected to join Manchester City at the end of the current season.
Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City
Erling Haaland has informed Borussia Dortmund of his desire to play in the Premier League next season.
According to The Athletic, the Norwegian forward has informed the club of his decision to leave the German side this summer.
"The prolific Norway striker’s proposed move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City is now a “done deal”, and should be confirmed this week," The Athletic said.
It added that Haaland and Manchester City have also agreed on initial personal terms, with the English champions ready to activate his €75 million release clause at Dortmund.
Haaland has been prolific at Dortmund
The 21-year-old joined the Bundesliga side in January 2020 after rejecting City's neighbours, Manchester United in a highly reported move.
Haaland began his career at Byne and moved to Molde, where he was coached by former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, before joining Austrian outfit, RB Salzburg.
He has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances since swapping Austria for Germany, 28 of those goals arrived in the current campaign, which has been blighted by injuries with the giant striker limited to 28 appearances.
Haaland has also been linked with other European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
However, with the latest development, it does appear that the prodigiously gifted star has decided to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
