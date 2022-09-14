'Drug test Haaland' - Reactions as Manchester City defeat Borussia Dortmund

There were no goals in the first half despite constant pressure from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.

In the 56th minute, Jude Bellingham converted a ball by Marco Reus to put Borussia Dortmund in front.

Manchester City responded with several waves of attack and were rewarded in the 80th minute when John Stones lashed in a ball by Kevin De Bruyne.

Pulse Nigeria

The winner would come in the 84th minute when Erling Haaland converted a cross by Joao Cancelo.

Manchester City held on to claim three points and now top their group after victories against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

Inevitable Haaland for Manchester City in 2-1 win against Dortmund

After two goals against Sevilla to start this season's Champions League campaign, Haaland was again on target to haunt his former club Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian striker was kept quiet by the Dortmund defense for a large period of the game but made them pay with a late winner on the first clear-cut chance he got.

Pulse Nigeria

After the game, Haaland rose to the top of the trends on the social media app Twitter.

Fans are still in awe of his marksmanship especially after switching leagues this transfer window.

Some of the reactions on social media insisted that Haaland's profile goal rate is impossible and that he should be drug tested.