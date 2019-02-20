Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed that he feels sorry for Nigeria International Alex Iwobi who has been subjected to jeers and attack from his own club fans.

Despite scoring in Arsenal’s 2-1 win away at Huddersfield on Saturday, February 9, Iwobi was still jeered by Arsenal fans while be he was being substituted in the second half.

Before that game, Iwobi has had to endure huge criticisms from Arsenal fans this season and Wright says he feels sorry for him.

In a video on his Youtube channel, Wright who scored 128 goals in his six years at Arsenal, backed Iwobi and urged fans to support him.

“Alex Iwobi continuously tries. Alex Iwobi is like someone like Aaron Ramsey, they will continually try and be progressive for the team,” the 55-year-old says in the video.

“The fact is, this guy needs support. For him to be getting the jeers he was getting yesterday (against Huddersfield).

“He was our best player yesterday, continuously tried to get forward, working hard.”

Although the former England international admits that Iwobi needs to improve, he, however, believes that the ridicule on Iwobi has been unfair.

“Yes, he still has things he has to improve in his game, he is still a young player,” Wright says.

'Get behind him'

“A young player who has broken through the academy, a player that back in the day would have been completely lauded because he is a Londoner in the team.

“And the stick that he is getting on the regular basis is really unfair. Really unfair for a player that is trying to progress and trying to continue to play how he sees fit to play and that is getting forward, trying to beat people.

“And yes, he’s going to give the ball away. It's almost as if people are waiting for him to make a mistake so they can give him a stick.

“Get behind him, he is a young Arsenal player. He has broken through. You know how hard it is to break through, to get to the first team.

“Then you get to the first team and fans can't wait to give him stick? What has happened to us? What has happened to Arsenal fans?

“Especially the away fans, the hardcore fans of the club, the ones who go away, travelling all over the place. Losing patience with a young Londoner, come through the academy and trying his very best?

“What is happened to us, we need to reset and get behind the boys again especially people like Alex Iwobi.

“He needs it more than anybody now because he tries to be progressive every time he plays. Get behind him, stop giving him stick. It's really really embarrassing and I really feel sorry for him.”

Iwobi has failed to convince a lot of Arsenal fans and was heavily criticised after he gave the ball away for Manchester City’s opening goal in the Gunners’ 1-3 away loss earlier in January.

After that game, former Miss India Esha Gupta who is a well-known Arsenal fan came under heavy backlash after she shared a Whatsapp conversation with a friend where Iwobi was described as a ‘gorilla’.