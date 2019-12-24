Guinness Night Football: A bold and unforgettable experience in Enugu

Launching the Nigerian edition of the 5-A-Side football tournament, Enugu had players dressed in colourful glow-in-the-dark outfits, as the Ndi Igbo squad lit up fans in unrestrained frenzy, as it knocked out pundit favourite, Independence Layout.

Taking football beyond its traditional format, Guinness Night Football brought colour, energy and vibrancy to the Enugu nighttime, cheering the moonlight hours with a wide range of immersive football extravaganzas, skills challenges and unique in-bar games.

Football fans came away from this maiden edition with a whole assortment of Guinness infused prizes, in a night of amazing twists and infusions.

Following its successful kickoff in Enugu, Guinness Nighttime Football this Saturday 28 December heads to Lagos for another extraordinary showing.

The Guinness Night Football Finale, featuring the best of the best from across Africa, will face off in an extraordinary extravaganza in January 2020.

Register now [include hyperlink] to be part of this extraordinary experience coming to Lagos.

Also, look out for promotional bottles of Guinness stout by checking under the crown and dialing *1759*CODE#

For more information or to join the conversation, check out Guinness social media handles or click the hashtags #GuinnessNightFootball #GuinnessMVP. Navigate GOAL.com for more details.

Enjoy Guinness responsibly – 18+ only.

